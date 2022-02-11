Priscilla Block Drops Debut Album Welcome To The Block Party - Available Now





Originally from Raleigh, NC, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mercury Nashville recording artist and 2022 ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Priscilla Block, has released her major label debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, out now. In addition to her album release, yesterday, Block premiered the music video for her latest single, "My Bar," exclusively on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard. The track is an unapologetic and empowering anthem about standing your ground and holding onto your self-worth, even when others try and take that from you."I am so excited for you guys to see the "My Bar" video! Thank you CMT for premiering it!" says Block. "So many of my fans showed up on the set of this shoot, so we gave them a live performance of the song and included it in the video! It's special to have them in the this with me. I hope this video serves as an anthem to kick off to your Spring and Summer! No matter where you are, I hope you have the confidence to take a stand and mark your territory, because This is Your Bar!""With her debut album - Welcome to the Block Party - Priscilla Block has created a veritable hillbilly heaven."- Billboard Country UpdateBlock has been a "breakout artist to watch" over the past year - landing a Top 15 single with "Just About Over You," the highest peaking debut single from a female country artist in 2021 - and has surpassed more than 250 million digital streams and counting. On Wednesday, Block sat down with Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for "Access Daily" to discuss her incredible journey from struggling to make ends-meet in Nashville, to a chance meeting with an inspiring superstar, to now releasing her major label debut album. She is also set for an upcoming sit-down interview and performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and can be seen performing on "Ellen" next month."It's a refreshing and accomplished pop-country debut album, and an ambitious one too… The sheer scale of some of the album's choruses - on "My Bar," "Heels in Hand," "Wish You Were the Whiskey" and others - recalls the power country of the 1990s and early 2000s, when the genre was taking its cues from arena rock, and when its pop ambitions were unfettered. Nothing about this album is shy."- The New York TimesWelcome To The Block Party follows last year's six-song self-titled Priscilla Block EP, the highest-performing country female debut EP of 2021. Bringing a lyrically driven blend of Country-Pop and Southern Rock - a.k.a. the "Block Party" sound - to Nashville's evolving musical landscape, Welcome To The Block Party features 12 songs, all written by the newcomer.Recently, Block announced her first headlining tour, the Welcome To The Block Party Tour, which kicked off last night in Las Vegas, Nev.Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Pegged as an Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more, Priscilla's honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed the Block Party sound.Early in the pandemic, Priscilla was struggling to make ends meet after losing her job and her apartment. Unable to get out and play in person due to Covid-19, Priscilla began experimenting on TikTok and quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like "Thick Thighs," "PMS" and "Just About Over You." Fans rallied together to independently fund Priscilla's recording and since its release, "Just About Over You" peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, the song was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, and it recently reached Top 15 on country radio. "Just About Over You" along with "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know" and more expected on Priscilla's upcoming debut album.Originally from Raleigh, NC, Priscilla moved to Nashville to pursue music shortly after high school. In Nashville, the affable, hardworking, student of life worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, then a chance encounter with her idol - Taylor Swift - was the sign she needed to dive all the way in on her music. Priscilla is a seasoned performer sharing the stage and opening for artists including Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Rodney Atkins and more.



