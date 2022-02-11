Eddie Vedder Unveils Anxiously Awaited New Album Earthling





TRACKLISTING:

Invincible

Power of Right

Long Way



Fallout Today

The Dark

The Haves

Good and Evil

Rose of Jericho

Try

Picture ft. Elton John

Mrs. Mills

On My Way





February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 10 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall







In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder. Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eddie Vedder unveils his highly anticipated new album, Earthling, via Seattle Surf/Republic Records/Universal Music. He celebrates the arrival by sharing the opener and latest single "Invincible." The track echoes with raw energy, cinematic synths, heavenly harmonies, and lush guitars.Fans can also tune in for an exclusive, intimate conversation between Vedder and Bruce Springsteen presented by Amazon Music. In the special, which was filmed on Bruce's farm in New Jersey, the two break down Vedder's new album, Earthling - from production and appearances by Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John and Andrew Watt, to Vedder's songwriting. Directed by Thom Zimny, the special will debut on Amazon Live Friday, February 11th beginning at 2PM EST and will be available exclusively for 48 hours. The interview will be made available on Eddie Vedder's YouTube page beginning Sunday, February 13th.Right out of the gate, Earthling landed to widespread critical acclaim. Spin hailed recent single "Brother The Cloud" as "a multi-faceted rock track with a powerful finish," and Rolling Stone praised, "Despite its upbeat, guitar-heavy arrangement, the track explores the emotional upheaval caused by the loss of a close companion." Brooklyn Vegan dubbed it an "anthemic and punky rock song with terrific vocal performance from Eddie and very hooky chorus," and Stereogum put it best as "a positively ripping, arena-worthy rock anthem."Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is Vedder's first album since 2011's Ukulele Songs and his first solo tour in over a decade.On the record, other standouts include "Long Way," of which Variety noted, "the strident, guitar-driven "Long Way" finds Vedder narrating a tale of a man haunted by a lost love," and "The Haves," which Stereogum described "a searching heart ballad about personal connection, and it addresses the increasing divide between rich and poor."Earthling illuminates every side of Vedder and includes collaborations with some of music's most iconic legends, including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, and Elton John as well as Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer. In the recent New York Times Magazine interview Eddie described it as: "the album is structured kind of like a concert: The special guests come out at the end. Stevie, then Elton, then we've got our "Mrs. Mills" song with Ringo. Then the last special guest was my father, whom I really didn't get to know."In order to bring the album to life on stage, Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings are on the road for a series of U.S. concert dates in February for The Earthlings Tour 2022. It wraps up on February 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows. See full tour dates below.The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this past September.Full details at pearljam.com.TRACKLISTING:InvinciblePower of RightLong Way Brother the CloudFallout TodayThe DarkThe HavesGood and EvilRose of JerichoTryPicture ft. Elton JohnMrs. MillsOn My Way Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:February 3 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 4 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 6 Newark, NJ NJPACFebruary 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFebruary 10 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFebruary 15 San Diego, CA The MagnoliaFebruary 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube TheatreFebruary 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led Pearl Jam as pioneers in live performances and social justice.Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film Into the Wild and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed." In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, Ukulele Songs, received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture soundtrack and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album Earthling. Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston, Ill., on December 23, 1964 where he became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan before moving with his family to San Diego County in the mid-1970s. It was in southern California that Vedder began to play guitar and learned to surf.In 1990, Vedder received a tape of a band from Seattle that needed a singer. Vedder wrote lyrics for three of the songs, mailed it back to Seattle, and the songs ultimately became the Pearl Jam songs " Alive ", " Footsteps " and "Once". Vedder moved north and was recruited by Ament, Gossard and McCready to join their new band, known then as Mookie Blaylock before becoming Pearl Jam.Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the en"Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder. Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.



