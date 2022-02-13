NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Speaks on Getting Dissed By Eminem





It came as no surprise when



On the show, Chris Kirkpatrick was asked about his reaction to getting dissed by



"Anybody who's talking this s**t, that s**t / Chris Kirkpatrick, you can have your a** kicked / Worse than them little Limp Bizkit bastards,"



No



Except for NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, who branded



Here are some of the questions that were asked to Chris Kirkpatrick on the podcast interview:



Do you realize that you really made it when you become an Eminem lyric?

Yeah, either you really made it or now you've got beef with somebody that you look up to and you're like what the, what happened here. At first, I was kind of freaked out and then of course nowadays I think It's amazing because that song is one of my favorite songs, and then to have my name in it too. It's just like I did something right or wrong.



When did you first find out about that?

We were in Miami doing a show, we were on the bus coming back from Orlando on bus and I started getting all these text messages and everybody was like Yo have you heard the new



Did you ever talk to Eminem after that, you guys would cross paths a lot you'd be at the same Award shows.

Yeah, we did but I never got a chance to meet him. For me it's kind of the ultimate flattery because like I said, I worship,



Check out his interview below.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC has responded to Eminem's criticism almost 20 years after the rapper bashed him on his 2002 track "Without Me." Chris Kirkpatrick, one of the members of the viral pop boy band NSYNC recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet for an interview on his podcast.It came as no surprise when Bizarre revealed on D12's "Ain't Nuttin' But Music" that "Eminem doesn't like N'Sync." Em said on " The Real Slim Shady " just a year before: "I'm sick of you little girl and boy groups," and there were no greater boy groups back then than NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. Except for NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, who branded Eminem a "crocodile hunter" on Total Request Live MTV, none of them clapped back at him. Chris maintains that he said it in fun, and that he was and still is a big Eminem fan, but Marshall did not take his remark lightly.On the show, Chris Kirkpatrick was asked about his reaction to getting dissed by Eminem on the 2002 song " Without Me ". Eminem raps in the song.No Strings Attached, KirkPatric's sophomore album, sold 2.4 million copies in its first week, surpassing the previous record set by the Backstreet Boys and maintaining the record for 15 years until it was surpassed by Adele's 25. Kirkpatrick performed countertenor/soprano and lead on a number of songs with the group, including "Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)" (US version), "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "Together Again," "Here And Now," and "I Thought She Knew."Except for NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, who branded Eminem a "crocodile hunter" on Total Request Live MTV, none of them clapped back at him. Chris claims that it was said in jest and that he was and still is an Eminem fan, but Marshall was not amused. Em reacted on "Without Me," this time focusing his wrath on Chris:Here are some of the questions that were asked to Chris Kirkpatrick on the podcast interview:Yeah, either you really made it or now you've got beef with somebody that you look up to and you're like what the, what happened here. At first, I was kind of freaked out and then of course nowadays I think It's amazing because that song is one of my favorite songs, and then to have my name in it too. It's just like I did something right or wrong.We were in Miami doing a show, we were on the bus coming back from Orlando on bus and I started getting all these text messages and everybody was like Yo have you heard the new Eminem song, he makes fun of you in it and I'm like yeah well he always does and sync rhymes with everything. They're like no you, I'm like what do you mean me, they say Chris Kirkpatrick. I'm like he says Chris Kirkpatrick in a song, what the hell rhymes with it. And then I heard 'get your a** kicked' and I'm like oh yeah I guess that does rhyme.Yeah, we did but I never got a chance to meet him. For me it's kind of the ultimate flattery because like I said, I worship, Eminem is one of my favorite artists and I've always been a big fan and It was just to be in the song, whether or not he wants to kick my a** that's fine but to be in the song was just… If he really hates me then did the absolute opposite of what he should've done to get me back. Eminem was like the crocodile hunter, he liked the controversy he liked to get in with crocodiles and that's why people listen to him and he's got great music.Check out his interview below.



