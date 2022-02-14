Luke Bryan Kicks Off First-Ever Las Vegas Headlining Engagement With High-Energy, Sold-Out Performance At Resorts World Theatre



"What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas," said Luke. "We've worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me."



Bryan brought the party to Las



Due to incredible ticket demand, the country music star is adding nine new show dates to Luke Bryan: Vegas, going on sale to the public beginning Monday, February 21, at 10 a.m. PST. The new dates are:

June 2022: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

August 2022: 31





Citi® is the official presale credit card of Luke Bryan's headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets to the new shows from Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Previously announced Luke Bryan:

February 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26.

Tickets and VIP packages are available at https://www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/luke-bryan/ and AXS.com/lukeinvegas



The recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.



Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, LAS VEGAS (Top40 Charts) The country music superstar Luke Bryan debuted his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement, at the new Resorts World Theatre. The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric sold-out performance that had fans on their feet and rocking out to top hits such as "That's My Kind of Night," " One Margarita " and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)"."What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas," said Luke. "We've worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me."Bryan brought the party to Las Vegas with a high energy performance that had him working the theatre and interacting with fans. The set featured a shifting stage that lifted Bryan and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs. The country music star took to the piano to sing "Strip it Down" and "Do I" against a backdrop of lights. In a spectacular encore performance, Bryan walked an elevated catwalk that appeared from the ceiling and floated back up 45 feet high above the crowd, bringing the superstar face to face with the mezzanine and balcony levels as the crowd went wild.Due to incredible ticket demand, the country music star is adding nine new show dates to Luke Bryan: Vegas, going on sale to the public beginning Monday, February 21, at 10 a.m. PST. The new dates are:June 2022: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25August 2022: 31 September 2022: 3, 4Citi® is the official presale credit card of Luke Bryan's headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets to the new shows from Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Previously announced Luke Bryan: Vegas show dates that are currently on sale include:February 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26.Tickets and VIP packages are available at https://www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/luke-bryan/ and AXS.com/lukeinvegasThe recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events and he will launch the "Raised Up Right Tour" on June 9. Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. Also in 2021, IMDbTV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, began airing his original five-part docuseries "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary." On February 27, Bryan is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC's "American Idol."



