

"I can't resist making an appearance during the Super Bowl," said Willie Nelson, who continues his Willie



"Willie



The Willie



Skechers has been leading the industry in comfort with the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products. This includes patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™ along with Skechers Max Cushioning Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, among many others.



The complete range of Skechers footwear for men, women and kids is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.



With a seven-decade career, Willie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pass the Skechers! The Comfort Technology Company is back on the biggest advertising stage in the world with one of the all-time greats in music - Willie Nelson. The global campaign kicks off on Super Bowl Sunday with the legendary artist appearing in two Skechers commercials filmed on his Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas - one featuring his iconic song "On the Road Again" and a second that offers a fun twist on his signature advocacy to legalize...comfort."I can't resist making an appearance during the Super Bowl," said Willie Nelson, who continues his Willie Nelson & Family Tour in April. "And I'm doing this because of a message we can all agree on - everyone deserves the right to feel comfortable. From the bus to the stage to a jog around the ranch, staying healthy and feeling good is how I can keep doing what I love.""Willie Nelson is an American icon whose appeal knows no boundaries and a perfect fit for our new global campaign that begins at the Super Bowl. He's still on his feet doing what he loves best - entertaining the masses on tour, and now helping spread our comfort message along the way," added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We know featuring Willie's genuine personality and well-known passions in a pair of commercials will make an impression for the millions watching the game. Fans will remember that only Skechers offers innovative comfort technologies that are almost beyond regulation."The Willie Nelson "On the Road" and "Legalize" commercials will mark the ninth time that Skechers has advertised during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand's most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear.Skechers has been leading the industry in comfort with the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products. This includes patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™ along with Skechers Max Cushioning Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, among many others.The complete range of Skechers footwear for men, women and kids is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. In July 2020, Willie released his album First Rose of Spring - an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances. September 2020 brought a memoir with his sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson titled, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band. For 2021, he released a new studio album in February —That's Life, Willie's second album of standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra (his first, 2018's My Way, earned Willie the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album). The two legends were friends, musical colleagues, and mutual admirers of each other's work. In June 2021, a collection of his thoughts on America, family, faith and music hit shelves as a book titled Willie Nelson's Letters to America. And in November 2021, Nelson released another new studio album, The Willie Nelson Family, a collection of country gospel-flavored songs performed by Willie's Family Band. These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.



