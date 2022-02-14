Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Release New Album





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG is celebrating two important firsts with the release of Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' latest album 4 - not just the first release by Slash through BMG, but also the first fruits of BMG's relationship with the newly launched Gibson Records, the label formed by the legendary guitar brand.Following a solid decade into their career, the new album builds on the legacy of the groups' previous work and marks Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass & vocals), and Frank Sidoris (guitar & vocals).Describing the creation of the opening track and first single, 'The River Is Rising', Slash said, "There's two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before. 'The River is Rising' was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked. It's the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement."For 4, Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, TN, and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio - including guitar solos and vocals - a first for the group.Gibson and the Grammy award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Slash look back on a 30-year relationship.In another groundbreaking move, Gibson are commemorating Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' first studio album with Gibson Records, with a first-ever limited-edition Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitar package. Only 250 Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitars have been made available for global release on www.gibson.com and at select authorized Gibson dealers. Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators kicked off a North American headlining tour on February 8, 2022, hitting 28 major cities.



