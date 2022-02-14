alt-J Release "Masterpiece", The Dream





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping indie trio alt-J have released their fourth album The Dream via BMG. The 12-track set has already been dubbed a "masterpiece" by Rolling Stone.The group has released four singles in the lead up to this latest album; 'Get Better', 'U&ME', 'Hard Drive Gold' were released to rave reviews and have received widespread radio coverage. Earlier this week the band released a further taster of the album, 'The Actor', with an accompanying visualizer video.Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK, said, "The Dream is a landmark release for alt-J and for BMG. The rave reviews for this extraordinary album speak for themselves. Today is only the beginning of a long-term campaign which will see them playing to hundreds of thousands of fans around the world."BMG is responsible for releasing the album throughout the world excluding North America and Australia/New Zealand. alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium. Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and Thom Sonny Green have released three studio albums that, between them, have sold more thanf two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times.Their 2012 Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award-winning debut An Awesome Wave, was followed two years later by their Number One, Grammy- and BRIT Award-nominated album This Is All Yours. Released in 2017, Relaxer flew straight into the Top 10 of the UK Albums chart and became their second album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize.Having firmly carved out their niche in the electro-pop sphere, The Dream sees the group broaden their musical palette with further explorations into folk, blues, and twinges of gospel. Rolling Stone has described the album as "a striking reinvention for alt-J." alt-J will take to the road this month kicking off a multi-leg tour to promote the album's release.



