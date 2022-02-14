Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Release 'The Joker & The Queen' Remix





At the time of writing the original version of "The Joker and the Queen" for his blockbuster album '=', Ed immediately thought of Taylor as the perfect guest voice for the track and later reached out to invite her to record her vocals. Written by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman and produced by Ed Sheeran, FRED, Johnny McDaid and ROMANS, the track glimmers with hushed vocals, delicate piano notes and sweeping string arrangements, provided by Ed's brother, Matthew.



The accompanying Emil Nava-directed official video brims with nostalgia as continues the storyline from the iconic "



The original version of 'The Joker And The Queen' is featured on Sheeran's latest album '=' which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in October. Marking his fourth consecutive chart-topping full length, '=' is highlighted by lead single "



This week, Sheeran opened the 2022 BRIT Awards with an epic performance of '" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reunite for a beautifully reimagined version of Sheeran's "The Joker And The Queen," available now across all DSP's. Sharing a friendship that spans well over a decade, today marks Ed and Taylor's fourth official collaboration to date, following " Everything Has Changed " (2012), " End Game " (2017) and "Run (Taylor's Version)" (2021).At the time of writing the original version of "The Joker and the Queen" for his blockbuster album '=', Ed immediately thought of Taylor as the perfect guest voice for the track and later reached out to invite her to record her vocals. Written by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman and produced by Ed Sheeran, FRED, Johnny McDaid and ROMANS, the track glimmers with hushed vocals, delicate piano notes and sweeping string arrangements, provided by Ed's brother, Matthew.The accompanying Emil Nava-directed official video brims with nostalgia as continues the storyline from the iconic " Everything Has Changed " video - Ed and Taylor's previous collaboration, released in 2012. Ten years on, the video - featuring the original actors - captures the coming-of-age story of the now 18-year-olds, Ava and Jack, as they head to university and embark on new adventures.The original version of 'The Joker And The Queen' is featured on Sheeran's latest album '=' which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in October. Marking his fourth consecutive chart-topping full length, '=' is highlighted by lead single " Bad Habits " - currently nominated for Song of the Year at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards - and its follow-up "Shivers." The latter stands at #1 at Hot AC for the second consecutive week and #6 on the Top 40 chart. Both songs simultaneously sit in the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, with " Shivers " at #7 and " Bad Habits " at #13.This week, Sheeran opened the 2022 BRIT Awards with an epic performance of '" Bad Habits " that included UK rockers Bring Me The Horizon. The night also saw him perform "The Joker And The Queen" and take home the award for Songwriter of the Year.



