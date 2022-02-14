Joywave's Album "Cleanse" Available Now - The Cleanse Tour Kicks Off February 26, 2022



"With our dense touring schedule shelved, I was able to reflect on past travels and appreciate them in a new way. But reminders of our fragile mortality were everywhere, punctuated by the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest. The music began to encompass all of this. It became the words, encouragement, and occasional cautions that I would want to share with you if this was the last time we spoke.



The title, Cleanse, is an overall reference to coming through a unique and troubling time with a refreshed and rejuvenated perspective on life. Highlights on the album include the catchy and clever "Buy American," the introspective "After Coffee" which celebrates the pleasures of the mundane, the ambient groove of "Pray For The Reboot," the brooding and expansive "The Inversion" and "Every Window Is A Mirror" which according to Armbruster recalls "our inability to understand the experiences of others."



CLEANSE TRACKLIST:

1-Pray For The Reboot*

2-Buy American*

3-Every Window Is A Mirror*

4-Cyn City 2000*

5-After Coffee*

6-We Are All We Need

7-Goodbye Tommy

8-The Inversion*

9-Why Would You Want To Be Young Again?

10-Have You Ever Lit A Year On Fire?

*previously released



Following the album release, Joywave will make their return to the road with The Cleanse Tour which kicks off February 26, 2022. Tour stops include LA, SF, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Denver, Chicago, Philly and



Since their formation, Rochester-based band Joywave, have released a series of visionary mixtapes, EP's and 3 critically acclaimed albums: 2015's HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW? 2017'S CONTENT (Top 10 Billboard Heatseeker debut) and 2020's POSSESSION. Career highlights include a #1 hit with Big Data's RIAA platinum certified single, "Dangerous (Feat. Joywave)," along with a string of multi-format hits, including "Destruction," "Tongues" and "It's A Trip!" Joywave has proved just as prolific and popular on the road, with sold-out headline tours, show-stealing sets at high-profile festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Firefly and the UK's Reading/Leeds, and touring with The Killers, Bastille, Young the Giant, PVRIS, Foals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joywave's album Cleanse was released marking the band's 4th studio album and follow-up to 2020's POSSESSION which came out on March 13th 2020, as the world shut down. Written and recorded during quarantine in Joywave frontman Daniel Armbruster's home studio, aka the 'Joycave,' Armbruster had this to say about the making of Cleanse:"With our dense touring schedule shelved, I was able to reflect on past travels and appreciate them in a new way. But reminders of our fragile mortality were everywhere, punctuated by the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest. The music began to encompass all of this. It became the words, encouragement, and occasional cautions that I would want to share with you if this was the last time we spoke.The title, Cleanse, is an overall reference to coming through a unique and troubling time with a refreshed and rejuvenated perspective on life. Highlights on the album include the catchy and clever "Buy American," the introspective "After Coffee" which celebrates the pleasures of the mundane, the ambient groove of "Pray For The Reboot," the brooding and expansive "The Inversion" and "Every Window Is A Mirror" which according to Armbruster recalls "our inability to understand the experiences of others."CLEANSE TRACKLIST:1-Pray For The Reboot*2-Buy American*3-Every Window Is A Mirror*4-Cyn City 2000*5-After Coffee*6-We Are All We Need7-Goodbye Tommy8-The Inversion*9-Why Would You Want To Be Young Again?10-Have You Ever Lit A Year On Fire?*previously releasedFollowing the album release, Joywave will make their return to the road with The Cleanse Tour which kicks off February 26, 2022. Tour stops include LA, SF, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Denver, Chicago, Philly and Boston to name a few, and wraps up in their hometown of Rochester, NY on April 8, 2022. For more information on the tour, visit joywavemusic.com.Since their formation, Rochester-based band Joywave, have released a series of visionary mixtapes, EP's and 3 critically acclaimed albums: 2015's HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW? 2017'S CONTENT (Top 10 Billboard Heatseeker debut) and 2020's POSSESSION. Career highlights include a #1 hit with Big Data's RIAA platinum certified single, "Dangerous (Feat. Joywave)," along with a string of multi-format hits, including "Destruction," "Tongues" and "It's A Trip!" Joywave has proved just as prolific and popular on the road, with sold-out headline tours, show-stealing sets at high-profile festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Firefly and the UK's Reading/Leeds, and touring with The Killers, Bastille, Young the Giant, PVRIS, Foals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Metric and more. Their most recent album, CLEANSE, released February 11, 2022.



