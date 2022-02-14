Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/02/2022

Sting Releases "Por Su Amor"

Sting Releases "Por Su Amor"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 17-Time Grammy Award winner, Sting has a long tradition of singing in various languages including his celebrated EP, Nada Como el Sol - released in 1987 - which featured songs performed in Spanish and Portuguese.

Inspired by the breathtaking Baja, California vistas and expansive blue of the Gulf of California, Sting recorded "Por Su Amor," the Spanish language adaptation of his song "For Her Love" off his latest album, The Bridge, on a recent visit to Cabo San Lucas, México. The new track was released globally today on all digital platforms.

The iconic artist will premiere his new single with a special performance on "Premio Lo Nuestro," the 34th edition of Latin music's longest-running awards show airing February 24 on Univsion.

The Spanish lyrics for "Por Su Amor" were written by GRAMMY-nominated musician/ songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, co-writer of "For Her Love" and co-producer of The Bridge album with Sting. "Por Su Amor" also features backing vocals by Hannah Brier (whose new song "Violet" was recently featured on Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist), with Dominic Miller on guitar and Martin Kierszenbaum on keyboards.

Like "For Her Love" and all songs on The Bridge, "Por Su Amor" was mixed by 4-time GRAMMY Award winner Robert "Hitmixer" Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0181611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027329921722412 secs