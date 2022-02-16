Benee Drops Music Video For New Single "Beach Boy"



New Zealand alternative pop star BENEE presents the music video for her dreamy new single "Beach Boy" out now—watch BELOW. "Beach Boy" heralds the arrival of her much-anticipated LYCHEE EP on March 4th.Once again, BENEE delivers a larger-than-life cinematic visual (directed by Rory Pippan, creator of her hit " Supalonely " video), her widescreen vision filled with "BitchCraft" and escapades with a vampire boyfriend."Beach Boy," which was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck), has already earned widespread critical acclaim from around the globe. In addition to plugs from Clash Magazine, Consequence, DORK, MTV News, NME, PAPER Magazine, Stereogum, and more, UPROXX dubbed it "a breezy indie-pop tune," and Ones To Watch called it "one of those songs that you just can't help but press 'replay' when it's done."BENEE says: "I'd just shot a dreamy beachy vid for 'Doesn't Matter' so I wanted a complete juxtaposition. Rory directed my 'Supalonely' video and I was super keen to work with him again ... albeit remotely (we shot in New Zealand, he directed from Australia). I'm really happy with how it turned out. Hope you luv."For LYCHEE, BENEE headed out of lockdown in her New Zealand home to work on sessions in LA, which formed the basis of a new set of music she says is coming from a "great creative space" despite the pressures of what has been "the craziest time in all our lives." The EP features tracks penned with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam in LA. Back in New Zealand, she finished up three tracks with her regular collaborator Josh Fountain, including the already-released "Doesn't Matter," which has gathered over 5.5 million Spotify streams and 400K YouTube views on the music video (co-directed by BENEE).BENEE is also looking forward to a 2022 headline world tour. The North American leg kicks off on May 31st in Montreal and makes stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. BENEE will also be performing at The Governors Ball and Bonnaroo this summer. See the full list of dates below and at beneemusic.com.BENEE's dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. The 22-year-old broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her global hit with 4 billion streams, and her follow-up Hey u x debut album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop." Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop."Stay tuned for more to come from BENEE this spring!LYCHEE EP TRACKLIST1. "Beach Boy"2. "Soft Side"3. "Hurt You Gus"4. "Never Ending"5. "Marry Myself"6. "Doesn't Matter"7. "Make You Sick"BENEE is the dreamy voice of a disaffected generation who broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her irresistible, four billion streaming alt-pop banger that practically defined the pandemic experience. Twenty-two-year-old Stella Bennett mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical notions, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. A fervent online following were drawn to BENEE's two intriguing EP releases, FIRE ON MARZZ and STELLA & STEVE, before her guest-packed, yet highly personal, Hey u x album was released at the tail end of 2020. The album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop." Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop." Platinum Awards piled up around the globe, and she performed " Supalonely " - live from New Zealand - on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and Late Night with Seth Meyers and recorded a heartfelt live version of album opener "Happen To Me" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A year on, BENEE returns with songs leading into her 2022 LYCHEE EP, with her latest revealing the singer's journey through the emotional clatter of 2021.The EP release leads into plans for 2022 with the thing that excites Bennett most, a hefty touring schedule. Expect the world to be ready and waiting for her.



