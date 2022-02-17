Clarion Marine Unveils Stylish New Source Units And Remote Controllers

MIAMI, FL (Top40 Charts) Clarion Marine, a leader in marine-grade audio solutions, today announced a variety of new feature-rich, marine-grade source units and wired remote controller options. These new products reaffirm the brand's reputation for producing high quality, long-lasting marine audio products that deliver unrivaled value.



"Following the recent release of two new lines of marine speakers, we are excited to expand the product offering for Clarion Marine with a new line of source units. These new marine-grade source units combine the modern features our customers are seeking with styling that complements today's boats," said Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio, Inc. "These two key product category introductions embody our commitment to establishing Clarion Marine as a formidable brand in the marine market."



The CMM-30 is a full-featured, NMEA 2000 network-connected, all-in-one, multi-zone source unit that boasts an ultra-modern, weatherproof chassis (IP66), and an ultra-bright three-inch color LCD display. The CMM-30 is SiriusXM® Ready and features a built-in AM/FM radio, Weather Band, RBDS Global Tuner. To meet the needs of digital media content, the CMM-30 includes Bluetooth® 5.0 streaming, an analog AUX-input and a USB connection for smart devices or thumb drives, with full support for iPhone album art.



The CMM-30BB offers identical functionality as the CMM-30, but in a network-connected, headless system. Engineered to be hidden out of sight, and for seamless integration into NMEA 2000 networks. The CMM-30BB is easily controlled from a compatible Multi-function Display (MFD), or from an optional Clarion Marine network-connected remote controls.



Features of the CMM-30 and CMM-30BB include:

4 flexible audio zones (relative and absolute selectable)

Zone 4: optional selectable subwoofer level control

Built-in Amplifier: 4 x 25W RMS at 4 Ohms

4-channel pre-amp outputs (3.5V RMS)

5-band EQ and balance controls

AM/FM/Weather Band receiver

SiriusXM Ready

Bluetooth® 5.0 streaming

1 USB 2.0 input with power for charging (2.1A)

1 RCA AUX inputs (2V/1V RMS Input Sensitivity)

NMEA 2000 network port

Weatherproof construction: IP66 rated



Featuring a sleek, ultra-modern, weatherproof (IP66 rated) chassis design like the CMM-30, the new CMM-20 multimedia source unit offers boaters an excellent variety of must-have features. This value-packed, dual zone source unit, features an AM/FM radio, Weather Band and RBDS Global Tuner and supports multiple connections for personal devices, including Bluetooth streaming, USB, and analog AUX-in. The high-contrast TFT display makes text readable in the brightest lighting conditions.



Features of the CMM-20 include:

Built-in Amplifier: 4 x 25W RMS at 4 Ohms

2-channel pre-amp outputs (1.5V RMS)

Optional second-zone audio options (Selectable: Zone 2 or subwoofer)

AM/FM/Weather Band receiver

Bluetooth® 5.0

1 USB 2.0 input with power for charging (1A)

1 RCA AUX inputs (2V/1V RMS Input Sensitivity)

Weatherproof construction: IP66 rated



New Clarion Marine Wired Remotes

In addition to new source units, Clarion Marine is unveiling two new wired remote-control units.

CMR-30 - a compact, IP67-rated, full-function, wired remote control with integrated high-contrast LCD segment display and backlit rubberized buttons. This new remote control perfectly complements the sleek new design of the Clarion CMM-30 and CMM-20 source units and serves as an ideal control head for the CMM-30BB.

CMR-20 - a compact, IP67-rated, full-function, wired remote control with integrated high-contrast LCD segment display and backlit rubberized buttons. This new remote control perfectly complements the sleek new design of the Clarion CMM-30 and CMM-20 source units.

CMR-10 - a circular (60mm diameter), IP67-rated, wired remote control with backlit rubberized buttons (no display).



Salt & Sun Certified

Utilizing UV-treated, durable, marine-rated materials, the new CMM-series source units and CMR-remote controls are built to endure years of use in harsh marine environments. All models are Salt and Sun Certified and are thus built to exceed industry standards for salt-fog/UV exposure (ASTM B117/D4329) and shock/vibration resistance, ensuring excellent long-term durability.

The Clarion Marine CMM-30, CMM-30BB, CMM-20, CMR-20 and CMR-10 will be available Q2 of 2022.



With a brand history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space - pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value, and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products come standard or as optional equipment from several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.



