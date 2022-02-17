Reba McEntire Officially Announces Upcoming Release Of My Chains Are Gone On CD And DVD - Available March 25

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Reba McEntire is announcing a special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which will be available on March 25. The forthcoming releases feature Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time.
The DVD offers fans a long-requested recording of Reba's 2017 first ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, now being released with Gaither Music
Group. Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly
Clarkson and The Isaacs, the special combines footage from that historic night along with newly captured 2021 performances recorded at Clementine in Nashville, TN. Hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither, this DVD finds Reba lending her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and newly written songs of hope. Fans can pre-order the DVD now here: https://lnk.to/MyChainsAreGoneDVD.
In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25 at 8pm ET, with an encore on April 4th @ 2am ET.
On that same day, Reba will also be releasing a companion 12-track audio CD which features some of her favorite hymns, as well as special guest feature performances by Lauren
Daigle, Kelly
Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood
and The Isaacs. MY CHAINS ARE GONE on CD is available to pre-order now here: https://strm.to/MyChainsAreGonePR.
Fans can also tune in for a special talkshoplive, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform, with Reba on March 1 at 5:00 PM CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD. Fans can RSVP for the event and order a limited number of autographed copies of the CD here: https://talkshop.live/watch/i67cbta0-yUb
"My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites" Official DVD Track listing:
Jesus Loves Me
I Got The Lord On My Side
Back To God
I'll Fly Away
Softly And Tenderly (Featuring Kelly
Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)
God And My Girlfriends
Just Like Them Horses
The Greatest Man I Never Knew
How Great Thou Art
Because He Lives
In The Garden/Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)
It Is Well With My Soul (Featuring The Isaacs)
The Lord's Prayer
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites Official CD Track List:
Jesus Loves Me
Oh, How I Love Jesus
When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder
Amazing Grace
/ My Chains Are Gone
I'll Fly Away
Because He Lives
In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)
How Great Thou Art
Softly & Tenderly (Featuring Kelly
Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood)
I'd Rather Have Jesus
The Lord's Prayer
Back To God (Acoustic Version) (Featuring Lauren
Daigle)
Reba McEntire
is currently out on the road as part of her anticipated REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. Playing to packed houses across the country, Reba invited red-hot newcomers across various dates including Caylee Hammack, Brandy
Clark, Hannah
Dasher, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes. Live Nation is the official tour promoter and tickets for upcoming REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT dates are on sale now at reba.com and livenation.com.
Reba just released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED at the end of last year. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Fans can purchase the new spin on some of Reba's most beloved tracks here.
Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire
has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music
Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music
Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George
Jones, Willie Nelson
and Dolly Parton
in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie
Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. In 2020, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie
Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more. For more information, visit www.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.