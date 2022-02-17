Reba McEntire Officially Announces Upcoming Release Of My Chains Are Gone On CD And DVD - Available March 25





The DVD offers fans a long-requested recording of Reba's 2017 first ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, now being released with Gaither



In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25 at 8pm ET, with an encore on April 4th @ 2am ET.



On that same day, Reba will also be releasing a companion 12-track audio CD which features some of her favorite hymns, as well as special guest feature performances by



Fans can also tune in for a special talkshoplive, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform, with Reba on March 1 at 5:00 PM CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD. Fans can RSVP for the event and order a limited number of autographed copies of the CD here: https://talkshop.live/watch/i67cbta0-yUb



"My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites" Official DVD Track listing:

Jesus Loves Me

I Got The Lord On My Side

Back To God

I'll Fly Away

Softly And Tenderly (Featuring

God And My Girlfriends

Just Like Them Horses

The Greatest Man I Never Knew

How Great Thou Art

Because He Lives

In The Garden/Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)

It Is Well With My Soul (Featuring The Isaacs)

The Lord's Prayer

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot



My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites Official CD Track List:

Jesus Loves Me

Oh, How I Love Jesus

When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder

Amazing

I'll Fly Away

Because He Lives

In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)

How Great Thou Art

Softly & Tenderly (Featuring

I'd Rather Have Jesus

The Lord's Prayer

Back To God (Acoustic Version) (Featuring







Reba just released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED at the end of last year. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Fans can purchase the new spin on some of Reba's most beloved tracks here.



Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reba McEntire is announcing a special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which will be available on March 25. The forthcoming releases feature Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time.The DVD offers fans a long-requested recording of Reba's 2017 first ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, now being released with Gaither Music Group. Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs, the special combines footage from that historic night along with newly captured 2021 performances recorded at Clementine in Nashville, TN. Hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither, this DVD finds Reba lending her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and newly written songs of hope. Fans can pre-order the DVD now here: https://lnk.to/MyChainsAreGoneDVD.In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25 at 8pm ET, with an encore on April 4th @ 2am ET.On that same day, Reba will also be releasing a companion 12-track audio CD which features some of her favorite hymns, as well as special guest feature performances by Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and The Isaacs. MY CHAINS ARE GONE on CD is available to pre-order now here: https://strm.to/MyChainsAreGonePR.Fans can also tune in for a special talkshoplive, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform, with Reba on March 1 at 5:00 PM CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD. Fans can RSVP for the event and order a limited number of autographed copies of the CD here: https://talkshop.live/watch/i67cbta0-yUb"My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites" Official DVD Track listing:Jesus Loves MeI Got The Lord On My SideBack To GodI'll Fly AwaySoftly And Tenderly (Featuring Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)God And My GirlfriendsJust Like Them HorsesThe Greatest Man I Never KnewHow Great Thou ArtBecause He LivesIn The Garden/Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)It Is Well With My Soul (Featuring The Isaacs)The Lord's PrayerSwing Low, Sweet ChariotMy Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites Official CD Track List:Jesus Loves MeOh, How I Love JesusWhen The Roll Is Called Up YonderAmazing Grace / My Chains Are GoneI'll Fly AwayBecause He LivesIn The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)How Great Thou ArtSoftly & Tenderly (Featuring Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood)I'd Rather Have JesusThe Lord's PrayerBack To God (Acoustic Version) (Featuring Lauren Daigle) Reba McEntire is currently out on the road as part of her anticipated REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. Playing to packed houses across the country, Reba invited red-hot newcomers across various dates including Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes. Live Nation is the official tour promoter and tickets for upcoming REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT dates are on sale now at reba.com and livenation.com.Reba just released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED at the end of last year. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Fans can purchase the new spin on some of Reba's most beloved tracks here.Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. In 2020, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more. For more information, visit www.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



