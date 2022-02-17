Amy Scruggs Releases 2nd Single "Hold My Hand" To Global Radio



"I am thrilled about the songs, musicians and team of talent that went into this project," says Amy Scruggs, Independent Artist. "It is the music I have dreamed of recording my entire life. The songs are positive and fun while reflecting my passion, perseverance and life journey that it took to bring this new music to release."



Amy's new EP, "Love Another Day" was produced at Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville with legendary producer Fred Mollin.

"'Hold My Hand" is an intimate, soulful invitation to take advantage of an opportune moment, a chance meeting with an old lover and a quick moment to spark a new flame," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "The lush, beautiful production on this track creates the perfect musical bed for Amy's warm and engaging vocal. This song will invite your listeners to take a walk down memory lane and ask the simple question, 'What if…?.'"



AirPlayDirect.com/AmyScruggs



AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.



AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amy Scruggs is pleased to announce the release of her new single, " Hold My Hand "."I am thrilled about the songs, musicians and team of talent that went into this project," says Amy Scruggs, Independent Artist. "It is the music I have dreamed of recording my entire life. The songs are positive and fun while reflecting my passion, perseverance and life journey that it took to bring this new music to release."Amy's new EP, "Love Another Day" was produced at Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville with legendary producer Fred Mollin."'Hold My Hand" is an intimate, soulful invitation to take advantage of an opportune moment, a chance meeting with an old lover and a quick moment to spark a new flame," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "The lush, beautiful production on this track creates the perfect musical bed for Amy's warm and engaging vocal. This song will invite your listeners to take a walk down memory lane and ask the simple question, 'What if…?.'"AirPlayDirect.com/AmyScruggsAirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlay Direct Media Deck



