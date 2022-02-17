Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 17/02/2022

Amy Scruggs Releases 2nd Single "Hold My Hand" To Global Radio

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amy Scruggs is pleased to announce the release of her new single, "Hold My Hand".
"I am thrilled about the songs, musicians and team of talent that went into this project," says Amy Scruggs, Independent Artist. "It is the music I have dreamed of recording my entire life. The songs are positive and fun while reflecting my passion, perseverance and life journey that it took to bring this new music to release."

Amy's new EP, "Love Another Day" was produced at Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville with legendary producer Fred Mollin.
"'Hold My Hand" is an intimate, soulful invitation to take advantage of an opportune moment, a chance meeting with an old lover and a quick moment to spark a new flame," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "The lush, beautiful production on this track creates the perfect musical bed for Amy's warm and engaging vocal. This song will invite your listeners to take a walk down memory lane and ask the simple question, 'What if…?.'"

AirPlayDirect.com/AmyScruggs

AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.

AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlay Direct Media Deck






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212979 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029401779174805 secs