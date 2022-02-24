The 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards Live On March 7, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC today announced the second group of country music superstars set to perform live at the 57th Academy of Country Music
Awards on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Dolly Parton
and Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Mitchell Tenpenny
will all hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The two-hour show, featuring more than 20 performances, will stream live without commercial interruption and is hosted by icon Dolly Parton
and co-hosted by reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett
and reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.
· Host Dolly Parton
will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini
for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," from her album Run, Rose, Run, set for release on March 4, to accompany her original novel Run, Rose, Run, written with James
Patterson and releasing March 7.
· Dolly Parton
has been nominated for 45 Academy of Country Music
Awards, and honored with 13. A few highlights include her win for Entertainer of the Year in 1978, as well as special honors including the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award (2016), the Jim Reeves
International Award (2008), and the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award (2006). She served as host of the 35th anniversary show in 2000.
· Co-host and reigning New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett
and co-host and reigning New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen
will join together for a special two-song performance at the top of the show.
· Barrett is a four-time ACM Awards nominee, and is up for Female Artist of the Year.
· Allen is a three-time ACM Awards nominee, and is up for Male Artist of the Year.
· Already praised by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and more, rising star Brittney Spencer will make her ACM Awards performance debut, joining Brothers Osborne
for a special performance.
· Duo of the Year nominees Brothers Osborne
will take the stage for a performance from their album Skeletons. Brothers Osborne
are five-time ACM Award winners, and have been nominated for 15 awards.
· 18-time nominee Chris Young, who leads this year's field with seven nominations, will perform his country-lover's anthem "Raised on Country," and Mitchell Tenpenny
will join Young for a performance of their upbeat tune "At the End of a Bar."
· Kane Brown, nominated for three awards this year, will make the performance debut of his new release "Leave You Alone." Brown is an eight-time ACM Award nominee, and took home the 2021 Video of the Year Award.
· Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Jason Aldean
will also take the stage, with performance details for each to come.
· Underwood is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year. She is a 45-time nominee and 15-time winner, including three Entertainer of the Year Awards (the only female artist in history to win this award three times), and a Triple Crown Award.
· Church is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his ACM Award nomination count to 33, including seven wins.
· Aldean is nominated for three awards this year, bringing his total ACM nomination count to 31, which includes 14 wins, three Entertainer of the Years, a Triple Crown Award, and the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.
· Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan
will pre-tape a special performance of his sentimental ballad "Up." The ACM Awards hold a special place in Luke Bryan's heart, as a former host, 28-time nominee, and 10-time winner - including three Entertainer of the Year Awards and the "Album of the Decade" Award for Crash
My Party.
· Seven-time nominee Jordan Davis
will be joined by Luke Bryan
to perform their smash hit "Buy Dirt," which has earned Davis four nominations in this year's show.
Previously announced performers include Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas
Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee
and Blanco
Brown featuring Brooke Eden ("Just The Way
"), Carly Pearce
and Ashley McBryde ("Never Wanted
to Be That Girl"), and Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, BRELAND ("Praise The Lord").
The 57th Academy of Country Music
Awards is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. This year's show promises to be a nonstop party, bringing legendary artists together with today's favorites, and will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments, and more, with a show so big, only a stadium can hold it. Tickets are currently on-sale at Ticketmaster.
The show will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, streaming live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. First held in 1966, the Academy of Country Music
Awards has honored and showcased the biggest names and emerging talent in the industry and is the longest-running country music awards show in history.
The 57th Academy of Country Music
Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. R.A. Clark is executive producer. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. For more information, log onto www.ACMcountry.com or www.ACMLiftingLives.org. Sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for ticket information and the latest news and updates in your email inbox.
The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners involved in the Academy of Country Music
Awards is the number-one priority. All applicable guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will be closely followed during the production, along with additional safety measures to be instated by MRC and the Academy of Country Music.