Chelsea Cutler Drops Deluxe Version Of 'When I Close My Eyes' Today Featuring New Single "What Everybody Wants"

Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and producer Chelsea Cutler reveals the deluxe version of her sophomore album When I Close My Eyes. The album features three new songs, including "What Everybody Wants" and recent release "the lifeboat's empty!".Chelsea says, "when i released WICME this past October, i felt like i wasn't fully ready to start moving on conceptually or sonically. i kept on writing and finished three new songs i truly loved and decided that we needed to do a deluxe version. i am so excited to be able to continue this era with my fans, especially with the tour starting next in just a few days xo"Next week, Chelsea will kick off her "When I Close My Eyes Tour" in Austin at Stubb's Outdoors on March 9th. The tour will make stops in Boston, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Portland, and more—see the full list of dates below. Following her headline run, Chelsea will make her debut at Coachella in April and return to the The Governors Ball stage in June.When I Close My Eyes was written, recorded, and produced by Chelsea with several artists and collaborators. Last year, the album received widespread praise from the likes of NPR's Weekend Edition, Variety, MTV News, Entertainment Tonight, COMPLEX, UPROXX, Consequence, HYPEBAE, Ones To Watch, and many more. Not to mention, Chelsea performed her song " Devil On My Shoulder " from the album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was included on 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Recently, Chelsea spoke with Wall Street Journal, Variety, and The Washington Post about an Instagram post she made earlier this year on her frustrations with the current state of the music industry. Stay tuned for more to come from Chelsea Cutler!WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES TOUR DATES:Wed, 9th Mar 2022 Austin, TX Stubb's OutdoorsThu, 10th Mar 2022 Dallas, TX House of BluesSat, 12th Mar 2022 Houston, TX House of BluesTue, 15th Mar 2022 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus LiveWed, 16th Mar 2022 Charleston, SC Charleston Music HallThu, 17th Mar 2022 Charlotte, NC The FillmoreFri, 18th Mar 2022 Atlanta, GA The EasternSun, 20th Mar 2022 Norfolk, VA The NorvaTue, 22nd Mar 2022 Pittsburgh PA Stage AEWed, 23rd Mar 2022 Washington, DC EchostageFri, 25th Mar 2022 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth TheatreSat, 26th Mar 2022 Boston, MA RoadrunnerSun, 27th Mar 2022 Boston, MA RoadrunnerWed, 30th Mar 2022 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!Fri, 1st Apr 2022 Madison, WI The SylveeSun, 3rd Apr 2022 Minneapolis, MN The FillmoreTue, 5th Apr 2022 Indianapolis, IN Old National CentreWed, 6th Apr 2022 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music TheatreThu, 7th Apr 2022 St. Louis, MO The PageantSat, 9th Apr 2022 Boulder, CO Boulder TheaterSun, 10th Apr 2022 Denver, CO Ogden TheatreWed, 13th Apr 2022 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event CenterThu, 14th Apr 2022 Boise, ID Knitting FactoryTue, 19th Apr 2022 Pomona, CA Fox Theater PomonaWed, 20th Apr 2022 Phoenix, AZ Marquee TheatreTue, 26th Apr 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount TheatreWed, 27th Apr 2022 Portland, OR Crystal BallroomInstantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established Chelsea Cutler as a quiet, yet disruptive, force for popular music. Within two short years, the singer, songwriter, and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, The New York Times, E! News, PAPER Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, UPROXX, HYPEBAE, L'Officiel, Ones To Watch, and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single "Your Shirt" paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in 2018 and 2019 and appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, she uncovered undeniable chemistry with Jeremy Zucker on the collaborative brent EP, which spawned the platinum single "you were good to me." Honing her style further, she unveiled her 2020 debut album, How To Be Human, featuring the breakout single "Sad Tonight." Bringing the new music to fans across the country, she launched the sold-out "How To Be Human Tour" in early 2020, highlighted by two consecutive sellouts at Terminal 5 in New York City. In 2021, she reteamed with Zucker on the brent ii EP and notched another fan favorite anthem with "this is how you fall in love." Along the way, the likes of Quinn XCII, Louis The Child, The Band CAMINO, and Noah Kahan all teamed up with her for collaborations. In between, she lit up television with performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Today, and more. Now, Chelsea Cutler kicks off her next chapter of her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, out now.



