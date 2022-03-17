Machine Gun Kelly Reveals 'Mainstream Sellout' Tracklist And Digital Album Art

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Machine Gun Kelly
moves closer to the release of his sixth studio album, mainstream sellout (Bad Boy/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music) by revealing its tracklist and official digital album artwork. Earlier this week, the dynamo took over the trendy supper club Delilah
in West Hollywood for a track reveal befitting of a music and fashion mogul: He donned 16 different custom Dolce
& Gabbana shirts that each bore the name of a song on the album, which will be released on March 25.
Today, fans received a bonus with the album's featured acts revealed exclusively through the tracklist published on Spotify. The star-studded group includes Gunna, Young Thug, Bring Me the Horizon, blackbear and iann dior.
The new announcements add excitement to an album cycle already off to a blistering start thanks to MGK's current hit collaborations with WILLOW and Lil Wayne. "emo girl," with genre-bending dynamic force WILLOW has already soared above 40 million streams and raced inside the top 25 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. "ay!," featuring rap legend Lil Wayne, passed 11 million streams in its first week alone thanks to its visually captivating music video, in which MGK and his crew cycle through a parade of costumes that demonstrate his natural flair and rockstar lifestyle. Plus, the unique artwork for mainstream sellout's digital configurations highlights the precision that MGK gives to curating each body of work.
mainstream sellout's impending drop date caps a whirlwind month for the cross-genre hitmaker. Earlier in March, he honoured fans with the release of his lockdown sessions EP, which took three fan-favourite viral tracks and distributed them officially across all streaming services for the first time. For the drop, MGK also shot a music video for the standout tune "roll the windows up," (previously released as "smoke and drive"), a no-frills clip with he and his drummer, Rook, smoke in the car and capture the project's homegrown vibe.
In addition to his onslaught of new hit music, MGK has recently dominated the live space by performing on two of sports' biggest stages: a headlining spot at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, and, in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI, he and Halsey
united for a blockbuster set for a Bud Light-sponsored show at the Crypto.com Arena
in Los Angeles.
mainstream sellout Tracklist:
born with horns
god save me
maybe feat. Bring Me The Horizon
drug dealer feat. Lil Wayne
wall of fame (Interlude)
mainstream sellout
make up sex feat. blackbear
emo girl feat. WILLOW
5150
paper cuts (album version)
WW4
ay! feat. Lil Wayne
fake love don't last feat. iann dior
die in california feat. Gunna
& Young Thug
sid & nancy
twin flame