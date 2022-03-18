Hulu Originals Spring 2022 Programming Slate

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deep WaterPremiere Date: March 18, 2022





Genre: Film



Rating: R



Synopsis: Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), "Deep Water" takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.



Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller and Devyn Tyler



Credits: Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Joe Penhall and based on the novel "Deep Water" by Patricia Highsmith. The film is produced by Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Arnon Milchan and Anthony Katagas.





Captive Audience



Premiere Date: April 21, 2022 - NEW ANNOUNCEMENT



Genre: Docu-Series



Rating: TV-MA



Episodes: 3



Synopsis: This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media's magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school - and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case, and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can't get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home - but this isn't the Hollywood ending it appears to be.



Subjects: Jessica Dimmock (Director), Ashley Stayner (Steven Stayner's Daughter), Ted Rowlands (Court TV Reporter), Todd Andrews (Actor "Cary Stayner")



Credits: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Jen Casey, NIck Gilhool, Peter Rieveschl, Andrew Jacobs, Alexandra Meistrell





Crush



Premiere Date: April 29, 2022 - NEW ANNOUNCEMENT



Genre: Film



Rating: TV-MA



Synopsis: When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she's been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.



Cast: Rowan Blanchard, Auli'i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, with Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally.



Credits: "Crush" is directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. "Crush" is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Depth of Field's Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Dan Balgoyen are executive producers on the project. LD Entertainment's Michael Glassman is also on board as an executive producer, as is Max Butler.





The Valet



Premiere Date: Spring 2022



Genre: Film



Rating: PG-13



Synopsis: In "The Valet," world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia's new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. "The Valet," directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.



Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Betsy Brandt, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noemi Gonzáles, and Lunay.



Credits: "The Valet" is directed by Richard Wong (Dear... , Come as You Are) and produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez (3Pas Studios).





SERIES









The Dropout



Finale Date: April 7, 2022







Genre: Limited Series



Rating: TV-MA



Episodes: 8



Synopsis: Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu's limited series "The Dropout," the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?



Cast: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. Guest stars include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.



Credits: The series is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick. The series comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. This is Searchlight Television's first production.





Life & Beth



Premiere Date: March 18, 2022 (all-at-once)







Genre: Comedy Series



Rating: TV-MA



Season: 1



Episodes: 10



Synopsis: Beth's life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She's in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.



Cast: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young.



Credits: "Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.





The Girl From Plainville



Premiere Date: March 29, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes weekly)



Finale Date: May 3, 2022







Genre: Limited Series



Rating: TV-MA



Episodes: 8



Synopsis: A SXSW Official Film Selection, "The Girl From Plainville" is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's unprecedented "texting-suicide" case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.



Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz.



Credits: From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the Hulu Original limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah ("The Post," "The Dropout," "Mindhunter") and Patrick Macmanus ("Dr. Death"), and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr ("I Love You, Now Die"). Kelly Funke oversees for Macmanus' Littleton Road Productions.





Woke



Premiere Date: April 8, 2022 (all-at-once)







Genre: Comedy Series



Rating: TV-MA



Season: 2



Episodes: 8



Synopsis: Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he's facing a world where "woke" has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he's become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, WOKE continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.



Cast: The series stars Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove.



Credits: "Woke" was developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside Anthony King, Maurice "Mo" Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.





The Kardashians



Premiere Date: April 14, 2022 (New episodes weekly)



Finale Date: June 16, 2022







Genre: Unscripted Docuseries



Rating: TV-14



Season: 1



Episodes: 10 (weekly)



Synopsis: The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.



Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner



Credits: Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.





Candy



Premiere Date: May 9, 2022 (five-night event leading up to the finale on May 13th)







Genre: Limited Series



Rating: TV-MA



Season: 1



Episodes: 5



Synopsis: Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right - good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions - but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.



Cast: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.



Credits: Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith ("Mad Men," "The Act") wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca ("The Act," "Brand New Cherry Flavor") will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ("The Sinner," "Cruel Summer") will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl ("Fargo," "American Crime Story: Impeachment") directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.





Conversations with Friends



Premiere Date: May 2022 (all-at-once)







Genre: Limited Series



Rating: TV-MA



Season: 1



Episodes: 12



Synopsis: "Conversations with Friends" follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.



Cast: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.



Credits: "Conversations with Friends" is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson will also serve as Executive Producers, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Endeavor Content is handling international sales. Catherine Magee will serve as series producer and Jeanie Igoe will serve as producer.





Shoresy



Premiere Date: Spring 2022







Genre: Comedy



Rating: TV-MA



Season: 1



Episodes: 6



Synopsis: The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite "Letterkenny" character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.



Cast: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ("Tribal"), Blair Lamora ("Paranormal Nightshift"), Keilani Rose ("Flimsy"), rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell ("The Crossing"), Max Bouffard ("Letterkenny"), former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen, legendary all-time tough guy Jon "Nasty" Mirasty, former 'Canes centre Brandon Nolan, three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan, Listowel's Keegan Long and North Bay's Bourke Cazabon.



Credits: Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is consulting producer. Mark Montefiore is executive producer and Kara Haflidson is producer for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.





KIDS & FAMILY



Madagascar: A Little Wild



Premiere Date: April 4, 2022 (all-at-once)



Genre: Kids & Family Series



Rating: G



Season: 7



Episodes: 6



Synopsis: New York's favorite Habitat crew, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to have each other's backs as they follow their dreams, no matter the size! Marty finally has a chance to become a Junior Ranger Zebra. Melman is chosen to perform an original song for his favorite animal country star, if only he can overcome some serious stage fright. Gloria finally gets a taste of the attention she's always craved as the Habitat's first-ever radio show host. Alex tries his paw at cooking, hoping to become a big time celebrity chef. And the whole gang helps Ant'ney convince his mom that he's mature enough to build a nest of his own!



Cast:



Voice Actors:



· Tucker Chandler as "Alex"



· Amir O'Neil as "Marty"



· Shaylin Becton as "Gloria"



· Luke Lowe as "Melman"



· Jasmine Gatewood as "Kate"



· Eric Petersen as "Ant'Ney"



Guest Stars:



· Fortune Feimster as "Manager Cow"



· Patrick Warburton as "Ranger Hay"



Credits: Executive Producer: Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny); Co-Executive Producer: Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High)





The Croods: Family Tree



Premiere Date: April 5, 2022 (all-at-once)



Genre: Kids & Family Series



Rating: G



Season: 2



Episodes: 7



Synopsis: Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it's time to choose a new Thunder Sisters' Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.



Cast: Voice Actors:



· Kiff Vandenheuvel as "Grug"



· Amy Landecker as "Ugga"



· Ally Dixon as "Eep"



· AJ Locascio as "Thunk"



· Artemis Pebdani as "Gran"



· Darin Brooks as "Guy"



· Matthew Waterson as "Phil"



· Amy Rosoff as "Hope"



· Kelly Marie-Tran as "Dawn"



Credits: Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!; The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants; Star Wars: Detours)





The Hardy Boys



Premiere Date: April 6, 2022 (all-at-once)



Genre: Kids & Family Series



Rating: PG



Season: 2



Episodes: 10



Synopsis: The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can't trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.



Cast: The Hardy gang is back in action with returning cast Rohan Campbell ("Virgin River") as 'Frank Hardy,' Alexander Elliot ("Locke and Key") as 'Joe Hardy', Keana Lyn ("The Yard") as 'Callie Shaw', Adam Swain ("A Million Little Things") as 'Chet Morton', Cristian Perri ("A Simple Favor") as 'Phil Cohen', and Riley O'Donnell ("Big Top Academy") as 'Biff Hooper'. Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors Krista Nazaire ("Before We Crash") as 'Belinda Conrad' and Sadie Munroe ("Workin' Moms") as 'Lucy Wayne'.



Credits: Executive Producers: Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Doug Murphy, Pam Westman, Chris Pozzebon, Jason Stone, Madeleine Lambur. Co-Executive Producer: Ramona Barckert.