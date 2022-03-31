Hip Hop vs. Covid - Renegades Worldwide Release Their Debut Album: Global Domination





Maya Miko https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rxVAxBLbKzkRwHJEUMcF1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After the introductory release of the first single "Theme Song (9mins of fire)" introducing the unique whole hip hop collaborative, and their second apocalyptic album single, the self-titled single "Global Domination", Renegades Worldwide have now released their debut album under the same name. Few albums are as unique as Global Domination and few Hip Hop Collaborations are as unique as Renegades Worldwide. The crew consists of 9 rappers all from different parts of the world and discusses everything from issues dealing with the lockdown and the pandemic, to government conspiracies, to break ups and losing loved ones. One of the most unique things about this hip hop album is they do it all without swearing.The album features 15 tracks that dive deep into the gripping realities of life during the pandemic and features some of the most diverse and versatile verbal skills perhaps ever put together on one record. It takes listeners on a journey around the world with thumping bass and authentic swagger reminiscent of some of the diversity we saw in hip hop that dominated the 90's. Global Domination is a restoration of the art of hip hop and an exploration into the future of the genre at the same time. "Goal #1 - Respect Hip Hop; Goal # 2 Respect the Artists; Goal #3 Make One Great Record." Those were the goals and objectives of executive producer, The Five 1 Hero.With an approach to making music that is as refreshing as it is stylistically slick, executive producer The Five 1 Hero, creates a hybrid of beats with influences ranging from Ska, Reggae, Blues, and Rock, to Trap, and Old School to name a few. Add the talents of the most mesmerizing producers and expressive musicians from around the world to back him up, and you have a unique and pure sound creating an unforgettable experience leaving you to question if this is a live band or a hip hop collaborative? Hopefully, as time moves on, the answer will be both.The crew consists of 9 emcees, all from different parts of the world, Vas Angelov from Switzerland, Fega Michaels from Nigeria, King Marino from Atlanta Georgia, USA, Micwise from Trinidad and Tobago, Livia Gonzalez from Spain, Honey B Sweet from Australia, Slim Spitta from Houston Texas, USA., King Osiris Junior from Canada, and Maya Miko from the United Kingdom. Most of these emcees have solo careers and discographies that are almost as impressive as their nonstop verbal creativity. The combination of the 9 rappers creates a gritty chemistry and explosive charisma that should put every artist and emcee in the industry on notice.One of the many things hip hop, as a music genre, is notoriously known for getting bad press about is the bad language. While the word "Damn" is used in one track, Global Domination achieves another milestone as far as hip-hop records go. This could be one of the most sensational challenges this album grapples and conquers without you even realizing it.Now matter how you add it up, Global Domination, is an album with substance that deserves a prime spot on your playlist and the Renegades Worldwide project will be something to keep your eye on.To get the album:Apple Musichttps://music.apple.com/us/album/global-domination/1615328994Amazonhttps://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B09W1Q7GN3Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/5hdxl5VKj2XHBOJarlldTW/discography/all?uri=spotify:album:6wCeMa3ExnvlhmzpfDphcNYouTube:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_lFndKUbESlgCLZUaoQ7nzUGuU0SxwzlsMAlso visit these pages for solo careers of the artists featured in this collaboration:Vas Angelov https://open.spotify.com/artist/6htFKRt9gCZdZ3R59CBHziFega Michales https://open.spotify.com/artist/1uWU1q5sI8SbB0R56zTj6IKing Marino https://open.spotify.com/artist/6oZy4Wucyubh2UzV59gHYNMicwise https://open.spotify.com/artist/2MGFbZLcDezoC3EGwWK7kCLivia Gonzalez https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Ao9NhcupzhAPH7ORGLjhP Honey B Sweet https://open.spotify.com/artist/5AkKowgn3CXueWEWimq5mmSlim Spitta https://open.spotify.com/artist/5nfwr1v0kuonRC9Vnb573tKing Osiris Jr https://open.spotify.com/artist/3FOVCnVz2B8V1zIW5S7vAAMaya Miko https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rxVAxBLbKzkRwHJEUMcF1



