8-Time Grammy Award Winner Carrie Underwood To Release New Album 'Denim & Rhinestones' June 10, 2022

Multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood
will release her highly anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022. Underwood surprised fans with the reveal of her album cover yesterday and a new album trailer today.
The title track, "Denim & Rhinestones," and its accompanying lyric video, are also available today. The upbeat track was written by Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey, and co-produced by Garcia and Underwood. Garcia co-wrote Underwood's hit songs "Love Wins," "Southbound," and "Drinking Alone." Lindsey and Underwood have collaborated on a string of hits such as "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "So Small," "Last Name," "Smoke Break," "Church Bells," and the now-iconic title track, "Cry Pretty." Kear co-wrote Underwood's signature hits, "Before He Cheats
" and "Blown Away," and co-wrote another cinematic classic, "Two Black
Cadillacs" with Underwood and Lindsey.
Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones with many of her frequent collaborators such as David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano, who have written many of Underwood's biggest hits. She also welcomes more recent co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's multi-week #1 smash hit duet with Jason Aldean.
Denim & Rhinestones is the latest project between Underwood and David
Garcia, having co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, which marked the first time Underwood produced her own album. Garcia and Underwood also co-produced Underwood's 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.
Denim & Rhinestones Track List:
Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
Velvet
Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Ghost
Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
Hate My Heart
(Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
Burn (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
Faster (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
Wanted
Woman (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Miller)
Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
She Don't Know (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Garden (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Miller)
Underwood says of Denim & Rhinestones, "We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a 'throwback' feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist."
Underwood says, "After spending over two years with My Gift and My Savior, which were such passion projects and so close to my heart, putting together REFLECTION: The Las Vegas
Residency was really the catalyst for this album. I was just ready to have fun and to write songs that make me happy to listen to and happy to sing."
Discussing the title track, Underwood says, "The song 'Denim & Rhinestones' is super fun, with a bit of a retro vibe - we just go together, like a sweet tea and a lemon, like denim and rhinestones. You have these things that are great on their own and then you put them together and they just fit. That's how this album feels."
Garcia says, "Carrie is one of the greatest singers of our time. Her power and control in the studio is unparalleled. We had such a great time making this record, and it turned out exactly how we wanted it to!"
Denim & Rhinestones Signed CD Box Set and Vinyl Box Sets are available for preorder now which includes an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities. Fans can order from physical retailers. The vinyl edition will be available in July and a cassette version on August 5.
The album announcement comes on the heels of Underwood's 8th GRAMMY® Award win for Best Roots
Gospel Album for My Savior on April 3, where she performed the first new single from the album, "Ghost Story." The single was released on March 18 and is climbing the charts with over 10.5 million streams. The lyric video for the cinematic track is also available now.
The single has received rave reviews: "Carrie Underwood has been blowing fans away with her music for 15 years and her new single 'Ghost Story' is no exception. The eerily gorgeous track is fittingly named, as it is about 'haunting' a past lover in their memories. Underwood's voice shines on 'Ghost Story,' taking the raw heartbreak in the lyrics to a new level." (American Songwriter); "The ear-catching, burbling country-pop production flows like a rushing stream beneath her penetrating, processed vocal. She vows to haunt her ex, troubling his sleep and making him wish he'd never left her. Hit bound, for certain" (MusicRow).
Underwood recently completed the second sold-out run of her critically acclaimed REFLECTION: The Las Vegas
Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. She opened the new theatre - featuring the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas
- with sold-out shows in December and her residency continues with her next engagement May 11-21.
Underwood, who headlines the legendary Stagecoach Festival on April 30, recently celebrated the success of smash multi-week #1 hit "If I Didn't Love You
" with Jason Aldean. They recently won the Single of the Year at the ACM Awards, as well as Country Song of the Year at the iHeart Radio Music
Awards. Underwood and Aldean were also nominated at the 64th annual GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and are nominated for two awards at the upcoming 2022 CMT Music
Awards for "If I Didn't Love You
" - Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year.
Carrie Underwood
is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America
and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music
Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music
Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood
and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fit52 app in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas
Residency, began with a sold-out debut run in December 2021 and continues this Spring.