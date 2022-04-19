CryJaxx Takes On 50 Cents Hit Single "In Da Club" With A Fresh New Electronic Twist





The artists bring a fresh modern take of the track, diving into the realms of Slap House and other EDM/Trap and pop influences. Completely reviving the legendary sound and being the first of many examples coming up on the label together with CryJaxx.



CryJaxx is an Albanian DJ and record production duo from Tirana consisting of Mario Malja and Serafin Frroku. The Tirana-based Albanian duo known as CryJaxx, have teamed up with the American based rapper Junior Charles and Austrian & Indian producer duo Noise Affairs. This time round, delivering a cover of the legendary Hip-Hop classic, "In Da Club" by 50 Cent. "In Da Club" was the first of seven tracks 50 Cent recorded with Dr. Dre in only five days. 50 immediately wrote the song's lyrics within an hour and recorded the bulk of the vocals that night. "In Da Club" was loved by music critics and fans alike, easily one of 50 Cent's most recognizable songs that now gets a modern spin by CryJaxx. It was included in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. The artists bring a fresh modern take of the track, diving into the realms of Slap House and other EDM/Trap and pop influences. Completely reviving the legendary sound and being the first of many examples coming up on the label together with CryJaxx. The duos music is a mix of a wide range of genres and incorporates elements from house, trap, hip hop, moombahton, pop and dance pop. They have more than 120 tracks released gathering more than 35 million Streams on Spotify, 50 million on YouTube and their track "Candy Shop" recently went viral on Instagram. Counting more than 500,000+ reels that used the song and was the 3rd most viral song on Instagram during 2021. Charted in 100 countries in Apple Music, 70 countries in iTunes, and was for a week nr. 1 Global Electronic in Shazam charts. Their DJ debut was in their China Tour they did back in 2019 where they played 9 shows in prestigious clubs. CryJaxx have played festivals in their home county Albania, such as Colourday Festival, The Rage of The Rampage and Pop Art Festival. Each year, the bar is ranked higher and higher for these artists, with only the best in store for 2022.




