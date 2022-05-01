Flautist Cocomi Debuts Her Album De L'amour Today Alongside Latest Music Video



Niu Niu (piano): Emerged as a child prodigy of China, Niu Niu has become a hot topic in Japan, dubbing the genius Chinese pianist Pang Wei's performance in the popular TV anime "Forest of Piano." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Flautist Cocomi releases her debut album de l'amour on Friday, April 29, 2022. The latest music video,"Méditation de Thaïs" is also available."Méditation de Thaïs" is a collaboration between Cocomi and David Garrett, a star violinist who has broken multiple classical chart records worldwide, and a pianist Tomoharu Ushida, the second prize winner at the 10th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition, the highest achievement for a Japanese pianist.The music video features recording footage of Cocomi in Japan, while David Garrett records remotely from the Netherlands.Cocomi and David Garrett commented on the collaboration.Cocomi: When I learned about the collaboration with David Garrett on "Meditation de Thais," I couldn't believe it, and I was very excited to see how the recording would turn out. The pianist Tomoharu Ushida did an amazing job expressing the sound I had in my mind. Although the recording was done remotely from Japan and the Netherlands, it turned out to be an excellent session. I hope everyone around the world enjoys listening to it." David Garrett: I wish Cocomi the best of luck with her debut album. And I hope you all enjoy my performance on it. I'm looking forward to visiting Japan soon and doing concerts together.Cocomi has handpicked all pieces for the album de l'amour based on the concept of music that she loves and has a close affinity to, which she would like to reintroduce to her audience. The album includes ten classical masterworks, including Massenet's "Méditation de Thaïs,"Ponce's "Estrellita," Kreisler's "Liebesfreud," and Poulenc's "Les chemins de l'amour." And to perform these pieces, Cocomi collaborates with the top-class classical players who fell in love with her performances.The album cover shows a unique collaboration of Cocomi and exuberant floral works created by an internationally-acclaimed floral artist Makoto Azuma.The de l'amour CD will be released in two formats; a First Pressing Limited Edition and a Standard Edition. The First Pressing Limited Edition comes in a deluxe digipak with a 24-page photo booklet. It will include the serial code for the Limited Edition Special Movie, which features Cocomi's live performance, behind-the-scenes, interviews, etc. The live performance featured in this special movie was filmed at TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM.com in Toyosu, a museum consisting of four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens where you walk through water and a garden and become one with the flowers. Enjoy an exclusive live performance in a magical atmosphere.Track ListingAve Maria (S.Bach/Gounod) - Niu Niu (piano)Sicilienne (Fauré ) - MILOŠ (guitar)Estrellita (Ponce) - Haruma Sato (cello), Miyuji Kaneko (piano)Vocalise (Rachmaninoff) - Niu Niu (piano)Le Cygne (Saint-Saens) - MILOŠ (guitar), Yu Manabe StringsLiebesleid (Kreisler) - Alexander Gadjiev (piano)Liebesfreud (Kreisler) - Ray Chen (violin), Tomoharu Ushida (piano)Après un rêve (Fauré) - Alexander Gadjiev (piano)Les chemins de l'amour (Poulenc) - Haruma Sato (cello), Miyuji Kaneko (piano)Méditation de Thaïs (Massenet) - David Garrett (violin), Tomoharu Ushida (piano)Cocomi (flute): Cocomi started on violin and piano at three and flute at eleven.She has finished masterclasses with Vladimir Ashkenazy and Emmanuel Pahud.She is the three-time winner of the Award for Excellence, one Grand Prize, and an Honorable Mention at the Yamano Junior Flute Competition.In 2019, she was awarded the highest prize at the Nihon Sogaku Competition, the first prize in the wind instrument category, the French Modern Music Award.Currently, Cocomi is taking College Diploma Course at Toho Gakuen College of Music. She also studies flute under Hiroaki Kanda, principal flutist of the NHK Symphony Orchestra.In Jan. 2021, Cocomi made an appearance as a soloist for Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra's" New Year Concert 2021."She also performed, the same year, at an annual "Oto Butai" concert (with no audience) held at Nishi Hongan Temple in Kyoto.MILOŠ (guitar): The numerous award-winning guitarist who has been praised by The New York Times as one of " One of the most exciting and communicative classical guitarists today." David Garrett (violin): Since becoming the youngest-ever artist to sign with the esteemed Deutsche Grammophon label at the age of 13, the violinist has broken multiple classical chart records worldwide.Ray Chen (violin): A young violin virtuoso who quickly rose to stardom after winning the Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition of Belgium in 2009.Haruma Sato (cello): An up-and-coming cellist who has quickly made a name for himself after becoming the first-ever Japanese to win the cello category of the prestigious ARD International Music Competition in Munich, known for "not awarding first prizes." Alexander Gadjiev (piano): An Italian-Slovenian pianist who has drawn the attention he rightfully deserves since winning second prize and the Krystian Zimerman Prize (for the Best Sonata Performance) at the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition in October 2021.Tomoharu Ushida (piano): With multiple wins at the 10th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition under his belt, including the second prize, the all-time highest rank for a Japanese, the mayor of Warsaw Award, and the Audience Award, Ushida continues to raise his profile by actively giving concerts all over Japan.Miyuji Kaneko (piano): A pianist with Hungarian roots who relocated to Hungary to pursue music at the mere age of six, Kaneko has since won numerous competitions, hosted radio programs, and continues to prove his versatility.Niu Niu (piano): Emerged as a child prodigy of China, Niu Niu has become a hot topic in Japan, dubbing the genius Chinese pianist Pang Wei's performance in the popular TV anime "Forest of Piano."



