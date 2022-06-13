Carrie Underwood's New Album "Denim & Rhinestones" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood
releases her highly anticipated new album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood kicked off her release celebration last night with a global Amazon Music
livestream concert from The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. Fans around the world joined an intimate in-person audience to watch the concert via the Amazon Music
channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music Mobile
App, and on Prime Video globally. Watch Now on Prime Video.
This morning, Underwood joined ABC's Good Morning America
and GMA 3 for an interview and performances of two new tracks off Denim & Rhinestones. Watch her performance of "Crazy Angels" on Good Morning America
website. On Monday, June 14, Underwood performs on NBC's The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She will also make multiple appearances on Canadian and Australian television, including interviews on Sunrise, The Today Show, The Project, and others.
For fans in Nashville this weekend, Underwood takes the Nissan Stadium stage once again Saturday night to headline the 49th annual CMA Fest, which will be broadcast on ABC on August 3.
She also has a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition, The Denim & Rhinestones Experience
set up June 10-12 at The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. The Denim & Rhinestones Experience
includes interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones. For hours and additional information, go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.
Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones with many of her frequent collaborators such as David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano, who have written many of Underwood's biggest hits. She also welcomes more recent co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's multi-week #1 smash hit duet with Jason Aldean.
Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's latest collaboration with David
Garcia. Garcia and Underwood co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood's 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.
The lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, "Ghost Story," is climbing the country airplay charts and has garnered over 48 million global streams. The song's cinematic music video, directed by acclaimed director and photographer Randee St. Nicholas, is available now (Watch Here).
Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring
2023. The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square
Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena
before concluding in March 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen
on all dates. Additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).
She recently completed her 2022 dates for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas
Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. Underwood opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out engagement in December 2021, followed by sold-out runs in March, April, and May 2022. She will return to Resorts World Las Vegas
to resume her residency in 2023, following THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.
Denim & Rhinestones Track List:
Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
Velvet
Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Ghost
Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
Hate My Heart
(Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
Burn (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
Faster (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
Wanted
Woman (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Miller)
Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
She Don't Know (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
Garden (Carrie Underwood, David
Garcia, Josh Miller)
Carrie Underwood
is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America
and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music
Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music
Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas
Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring
2022, and will continue in 2023. She will release her highly anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022, which she co-produced with David
Garcia, and the first single from the album, "Ghost Story" is climbing the charts. Carrie recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring
2023.