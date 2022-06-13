Carrie Underwood's New Album "Denim & Rhinestones" Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood releases her highly anticipated new album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood kicked off her release celebration last night with a global Amazon Music livestream concert from The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. Fans around the world joined an intimate in-person audience to watch the concert via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music Mobile App, and on Prime Video globally. Watch Now on Prime Video.This morning, Underwood joined ABC's Good Morning America and GMA 3 for an interview and performances of two new tracks off Denim & Rhinestones. Watch her performance of "Crazy Angels" on Good Morning America website. On Monday, June 14, Underwood performs on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She will also make multiple appearances on Canadian and Australian television, including interviews on Sunrise, The Today Show, The Project, and others.For fans in Nashville this weekend, Underwood takes the Nissan Stadium stage once again Saturday night to headline the 49th annual CMA Fest, which will be broadcast on ABC on August 3.She also has a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition, The Denim & Rhinestones Experience set up June 10-12 at The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. The Denim & Rhinestones Experience includes interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones. For hours and additional information, go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones with many of her frequent collaborators such as David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano, who have written many of Underwood's biggest hits. She also welcomes more recent co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's multi-week #1 smash hit duet with Jason Aldean.Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's latest collaboration with David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood's 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.The lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, "Ghost Story," is climbing the country airplay charts and has garnered over 48 million global streams. The song's cinematic music video, directed by acclaimed director and photographer Randee St. Nicholas, is available now (Watch Here).Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).She recently completed her 2022 dates for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. Underwood opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out engagement in December 2021, followed by sold-out runs in March, April, and May 2022. She will return to Resorts World Las Vegas to resume her residency in 2023, following THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.Denim & Rhinestones Track List:Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey) Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey) Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)She Don't Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller) Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023. She will release her highly anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022, which she co-produced with David Garcia, and the first single from the album, "Ghost Story" is climbing the charts. Carrie recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.



