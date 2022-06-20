Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 20/06/2022

Universal Music Canada Releases Loud & Proud Compilation Album To Celebrate Pride Month

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Universal Music Canada, releases LOUD & PROUD, a brand-new collection featuring some of your favourite anthems from pop icons Elton John & Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and many more. Canadian rising stars Rêve, Eli Rose, Ryland James, and more are also featured. The compilation album celebrates Pride Month with a selection of dance-ready songs and remixes beloved by the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, including the previously released remix of Jann Arden's "Love Will Be Waiting".

LOUD & PROUD includes queer anthems from artists including Donna Summer ("Last Dance"), Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out"), ABBA ("Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! [A Man After Midnight]"), Gloria Gaynor ("I Will Survive"), and many more. Specially curated for Pride Month, the collection also features fan-favourite songs from Spice Girls, Troye Sivan, Mary J. Blige, Mabel, and more. LOUD & PROUD is part of Universal Music Canada's efforts to support and empower the 2SLGBTQIA+ community during the month of June and beyond.

As part of the Union Summer event series, on June 29, a live DJ will blast tracks from LOUD & PROUD over lunch at the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza from 12:00 to 1:00 PM ET, with surprise special guests dropping in over the course of the hour.
The album is available to purchase in physical and digital formats, as well as for streaming on all platforms.

LOUD & PROUD TRACKLISTING:
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Jann Arden - Love Will Be Waiting (Remix)
Ariana Grande - Into You
Rêve - CTRL + ALT + DEL
Katy Perry - Walking On Air
Lady Gaga - Born This Way
ABBA - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
Eli Rose - Alibi (Under the Starlight) [Rainer & Grimm Remix]
Spice Girls - Who Do You Think You Are?
Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
Jessie Ware - Please (Radio Edit)
Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive (Radio Edit)
Mabel - Let Them Know
Donna Summer - Last Dance (Radio Edit)
Crystal Waters - 100% Pure Love
Ryland James - I Give Everything (Hauz Remix)
Mary J. Blige - Family Affair
Troye Sivan - Easy (with Kacey Musgraves)






