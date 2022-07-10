Noah Kahan Returns To His Roots With New Single "Stick Season" Out Now





On the song, Noah says, "I wrote 'Stick Season' without knowing it would become, in my opinion, the most important song of my career. It allowed me to finally cross over into the style of songwriting that I have loved my entire life, and the second I finished writing it, I felt a level of comfort and honesty that I had never previously felt since I began my journey in music. Being able to tell a story, and being able to relate back to my home in New England in such an honest way, made me believe in myself again."



He continues, "At its core, 'Stick Season' is a song about feeling left behind and feeling trapped. It's about seeing the other side of a place you thought was only beautiful. As a relationship ends, some place or someone you used to look back at so fondly quickly transforms into a memory of pain. The beauty of autumn foliage in Vermont transforms into a brown and gray wasteland as we wait for the first snow. It is an unfortunate but necessary transition, similar in so many ways to the transition from familiar lovers into heartbroken strangers. I like to look at the song as hopeful; winter will come, the snow will fall, melt, and eventually summer will be back in all its beauty. You will suffer, move on, and survive again. The last line of the song, 'now you're tire tracks, and one pair of shoes, and I'm split in half, but that'll have to do' speaks to the acknowledgement of the end, an inventory of the pieces left behind, and an acceptance of the future."



"Stick Season" arrives on the heels of Noah's 2021 sophomore album I Was / I Am, featuring fan favorite single



Today, Noah also announces his "Stick Season Tour" across North



"STICK SEASON" NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

October 12 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

October 13 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

October 15 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

October 16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

October 19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 20 New York, NY Pier 17

October 21 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center

October 22 Boston, MA MGM

October 25 Portland, ME State Theatre

October 28 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

October 29 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

November 1 Toronto, ON History

November 3 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee

November 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

November 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

November 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox SODO

November 16 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 18 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

November 19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

November 20 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park



At the core of the music's upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you'll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he's just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He's racked up over one billion streams, released two full length albums (Busyhead, 2019 and I Was / I Am, 2021) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for " Hurt Somebody " feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and TODAY. Not to mention, he's collaborated with everyone from Joy Oladokun to Chelsea Cutler to mxmtoon to Quinn XCII to Gryffin. 