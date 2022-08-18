Chick Corea: The Montreux Years To Be Released





Chick Corea is considered one of the foremost jazz pianists of the post



Followers of the jazz fusion pioneer can immerse themselves in the timeless material that defined Chick's career, which includes the track "Bud Powell" from the 1997 album "Remembering Bud Powell". Exploring Chick's repertoire of classic material, Chick Corea: The Montreux Years includes the tracks "Quartet No.2" from 1981's "Three Quartets" and "Trinkle Tinkle" from 1972's "Piano Improvisations Vol.2".



A 23-time Grammy winner, and keyboard virtuoso, Chick Corea will be remembered as a musical legend, after five decades of unparalleled creativity. Chick is the fourth-most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, with 65 nominations. He's also earned 3 Latin Grammy Awards, the most of any artist in the Best Instrumental Album category. Even after his death, Chick Corea continues to live on in the hearts of fans across the world and will continue to be remembered for his illustrious, awe-inspiring career.



Launched in 2021, 'The Montreux Years' is the embodiment of the spirit of the Montreux Jazz Festival and the legacy of its much-loved founder, Claude Nobs. Nobs refused to compromise on quality or settle for anything other than the best and this ethos lives on in the superb quality of the recordings compiled in 'The Montreux Years'. Mastering has been performed by Tony Cousins at London's iconic Metropolis Studios, incorporating MQA to capture the original sound of the special live performances. Like previous releases of the series, "Chick Corea: The Montreux Years" will be accompanied by exclusive liner notes and previously unseen photography.



Available to pre-order now and released on Friday 23 September, "Chick Corea: The Montreux Years" is the sixth installment of the Montreux Years series, which began with music titans



LP TRACKLISTING:

Side A

Fingerprints (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2001)

Bud Powell (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2010)



Side B

Quartet No. 2 (Pt.1) (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1988)

Interlude (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2004)



Side C

Who's Inside the Piano (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993)

Dignity (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2001)





Side D

New Waltz (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993)

Trinkle Tinkle (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1981)



CD TRACKLISTING

Fingerprints (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2001)

Bud Powell (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2010)

Quartet No. 2 (Pt. 1) (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1988)

Interlude (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2004)

Who's Inside the Piano (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993)

Dignity (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 2001)



New Waltz (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1993)



