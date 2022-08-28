DJ Khaled Releases Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Album Of The Summer 'God Did'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After building up anticipation to a boiling point, global mega-star DJ Khaled
proudly presents his thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID, today via We The Best Music
Group/Epic Records.
Delivering the hip-hop event of the summer, he welcomed an A-list cohort of friends to join him for his latest magnum opus. For the first time ever, he collaborates with none other than Dr. Dre
and The ICU in addition to joining forces with Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis
Scott, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Takeoff, Gunna, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Skillibeng, Capelton, Fridayy, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, Nardo Wick, Vory, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.
For the first time ever, he unleashes a flurry of music videos throughout the next week. It begins with the premiere of "Big Time
" [feat. Future
& Lil Baby] at noon today and "It Ain't Safe" [feat. Nardo Wick
& Kodak Black] at 7pm tonight. This barrage continues with "Party
" [feat. Quavo
& Takeoff] at noon on Saturday August 27, "Streets Know My Name" [feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, & Sizzla] at noon on Sunday August 28, "Keep Going" [feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, & Roddy Ricch] at noon on Monday August 29, "Beautiful
" [feat. Future
& SZA] at noon on Tuesday August 30, and concludes with "Way Past Luck" [feat. 21 Savage] at noon on Wednesday August 31.
Additionally, he joined forces with Snapchat and Los Angeles-based agency BLNK to create and launch four immersive augmented reality Lens experiences in honor of GOD DID.
As part of this immersive collaboration, the newest Lens arrives today. It utilizes and leverages Snap's custom Marker technology, which triggers a Lens experience tied to a location or image, to bring the cover artwork to life when fans scan the cover or Times Square
billboard with the Snapchat Camera. The Lens unlocks DJ Khaled
reciting the lyrics from his new single "Grateful
" now available on Sounds, Snapchat's creative tool that enables Snapchatters to add licensed music to their photo or video Snaps.
Khaled recently appeared on REVOLT's Drink Champs for a hilarious and candid interview. Watch it BELOW. In addition to a wide-ranging Rap Radar interview, he also sat down with Complex at home for an in-depth conversation, covering everything from Barack Obama to JAY-Z. As part of the feature, he opens up about GOD DID, his vision for the future, and so much more.
He notably set the stage for the album with "Staying Alive
" [feat. Drake
& Lil Baby]. It has already amassed over 34.7 million Spotify streams and 12 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, it bowed at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding strong on the chart.
DJ Khaled's 2022 takeover begins now…
The anthem king has returned with GOD DID, and he delivers his biggest, boldest, and best body of work to date.
Bless up!
Last year, Khaled unleashed his twelfth full-length album, KHALED KHALED [We The Best Music
Group/Epic Records]. It arrived as his third #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, sixth #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, and fourth #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It also reached platinum status.
Two words say it all, GOD DID.
TRACKLISTING:
"No Secret" feat. Drake
"God Did" feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend
& Fridayy
"Use This Gospel (Remix)" feat. Kanye West, Eminem
(prod. by Dr. Dre
& The ICU)
"Big Time
" feat. Future
& Lil Baby
"Keep Going" feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage
& Roddy Ricch
"Party
" feat. Quavo
and Takeoff
"Staying Alive
" feat. Drake
& Lil Baby
"Beautiful
" feat. Future
& SZA
"It Ain't Safe" feat. Nardo Wick
and Kodak Black
"Let's Pray" feat. Don Toliver
& Travis
Scott
"Fam Good, We Good" feat. Gunna
& Roddy Ricch
"Bills Paid" feat. Latto
& City Girls
"Way Past Luck" feat. 21 Savage
"These Streets
Know My Name" feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer
& Sizzla
"Juice WRLD Did" feat. Juice WRLD
"Jadakiss Interlude" feat. Jadakiss
"Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk"
"Grateful
" feat. Vory