Fleet Foxes Announce 'Live On Boston Harbor' Streaming Event

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fleet Foxes have announced their second official livestream celebrating the Autumnal Equinox and second anniversary of the critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album Shore.Captured this summer at the Leader Bank Pavilion during the Shore tour, Live on Boston Harbor is a full-band event, featuring horns by the Westerlies and special guest vocals by Uwade. It will stream on September 22, 2022 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Tickets for the livestream include a 72 hour replay, available for purchase now."We've had such an incredible time on the Shore tour so far - seeing so many of you along the way has buoyed our spirits and filled hearts," Fleet Foxes said. "On the second anniversary of the album's release, join us to celebrate and experience the Shore tour one more time."The stream extends Fleet Foxes' connection to the Autumnal Equinox beyond the album's original release date and the December 2020 livestream A Very Lonely Solstice, taped at Brooklyn, N.Y.'s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church and broadcast just days after New York declared a state of emergency to tighten restrictions in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.Group member Robin Pecknold described the set as "honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year." Fans worldwide tuned in while quarantined at home, finding solace and a sense of community in a period of extreme isolation.A Very Lonely Solstice was released digitally last December and shortly thereafter on limited edition colored vinyl and CD via the Fleet Foxes store. On November 1, 2022, Fleet Foxes will publish Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, the book is available for pre-order here. Fleet Foxes are winding down a successful run of European tour dates that included a headline set at End of the Road Festival, Amsterdam (Sept. 9), Utrecht, Holland (Sept. 10) and Berlin (Sept. 11). Fleet Foxes will also play three shows in South America in December.



