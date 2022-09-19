Noah Kahan Shows "Northern Attitude" On New Single Out Now





Noah initially teased "Northern Attitude" on TikTok, and the clip has impressively generated over 1.1 million views and nearly 200 thousand "likes." In the process, it dramatically increased anticipation for the song's official release. On the track, sparse guitar rings out between pensive, plainspoken, and powerful verses. As the emotion builds, Noah sings, "If I get too close, and I'm not how you hoped. Forgive my northern attitude. Oh, I was raised in the cold."



Noah says, "This song wasn't supposed to exist. I was about to track guitar for another song on the album and had started fiddling around with a riff I made up in the moment. I had taken 2 edibles, so I wasn't sure if I was just high and feeling myself, but it sounded really fucking cool. My co-producer Gabe thought so too, and told the engineer, Konrad Snyder, to start recording. Gabe sat down with a 12 string and plucked some melodies over the riff, and I began to sing. The lyrics I sang came from a place of total creative freedom, and I did not think they meant anything at all at first. It just felt fun to freestyle in a world class studio in my home state. We played it over 2 or 3 times on the microphone and walked into the control room to listen. It wasn't until I listened to the lyrics that I had vomited out of my brain that I realized I had been trying to write them for years."



He continues, "I was singing about isolation, about loneliness, about trying to assess who you are and where your life is going, and about accepting that and opening yourself up to love either way. Vermont has the second smallest population in the United States, and the second most rural population too. By definition, it is one of the loneliest places to live in the world. I felt that infinite loneliness in the years I spent living there after I graduated high school. I watched as my friends felt it and as my parents and family felt it too. I wanted to write a song about that loneliness, and what it means to the way we exist and the way we approach relationships. All that time in solitude can bring about clarity in oneself, and I believe this song is an exploration of that self-realization. Thank you to those who supported this tune from the beginning and a warm embrace to my fellow humans raised on little light."



"Northern Attitude" lands in the wake of the album's title track and first single "Stick Season," which soared to #1 on the Spotify Viral Songs Chart in addition to becoming "the greatest gainer" on both the Spotify US Daily Top 50 and Spotify US Daily Top 200 charts. At radio, it impacted as "the most added at AAA," currently sitting in the Top 20. "Stick Season" earned key playlist placements on Spotify and has racked up over 29 million streams on the platform to date. Not to mention, it inspired support and covers from the likes of Zach Bryan, Chelsea Cutler, Maisie Peters, Madeline The Person, and many others, and The Atlantic praised the song for being "wonderfully woodsy".



Last month, Noah graced the stage of the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, supporting Amos Lee. The crowd sang along to "Stick Season" with undeniable enthusiasm. Not to mention, he recently took the mound to throw the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game.



This fall, Noah will embark on his "Stick Season Tour" across North America, with buzzing gold-certified Nashville singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez as support. Kicking off in Charleston on October 12th and running through November, the tour is nearly sold out and includes a show at New York's Pier 17 and four hometown shows at South Burlington's Higher Ground Ballroom - see the complete list of tour dates below.



"STICK SEASON" NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:



2022 DATES

October 12 Charleston, SC Charleston

October 13 Atlanta, GA The Eastern^

October 15 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte*

October 16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

October 19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 20 New York, NY Pier 17*

October 21 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center*

October 22 Boston, MA MGM

October 25 Portland, ME State Theatre*

October 27 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom*

October 28 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom*

October 29 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom*

October 30 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom*

November 1 Toronto, ON History*

November 3 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre*

November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

November 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue*

November 8 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*

November 9 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*

November 11 Fort Collins, CO

November 12 Salt Lake City, UT

November 13 Salt Lake City, UT

November 15 Seattle, WA

November 16 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

November 18 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom*

November 19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern*

November 20 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park*



2023 DATES

January 27 Houston, TX White Oak

January 28 Austin, TX Emo's

January 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues

January 31 Birmingham, AL Iron City

February 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 3 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 7 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room

February 8 Columbus, OH Kemba Live

February 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

February 11 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

February 14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

February 15 Kansas City, MO The Truman

February 18 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

*Sold Out

^Low Tickets.



At the core of the music's upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you'll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he's just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He's racked up over one billion streams, released two full length albums (Busyhead, 2019 and I Was / I Am, 2021) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for " Hurt Somebody " feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and TODAY. Not to mention, he's collaborated with everyone from Joy Oladokun to Chelsea Cutler to mxmtoon to Quinn XCII to Gryffin. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Now, Noah continues to progress on his 2022 singles "Stick Season" and "Northern Attitude," taken from his highly anticipated new album Stick Season out October 14th.



