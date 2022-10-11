Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/10/2022

Lil Baby Drops New Single 'Heyy'

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
123 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
194 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
287 entries in 22 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
228 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
230 entries in 22 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
172 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
664 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
465 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlanta's own Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist Lil Baby releases his newest single "Heyy'' with a new video, out now via Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records.

Lil Baby picks up where he left off with the new release, as he builds steam towards his long-awaited forthcoming album It's Only Me, due this Friday, October 14th. In the new, Ivan Berrios directed video, Lil Baby unapologetically enjoys his hard-earned splendor, flaunting diamonds amidst his self-created luxury.

While surrounded by his lavish empire, Lil Baby's hardbody "Heyy" reveals "It's a better life I have. I come from the bottom of the bottom. They didn't know we important. Tell them I'm their hero."

"Heyy" foreshadows Lil Baby's highly anticipated new album It's Only Me, poised to be one of the most impactful releases across all genres in 2022. The 23-track album follows his seminal 2020 album My Turn, and features notable artist appearances including Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy,, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty.

Lil Baby has established himself as one of the most renowned and critically-acclaimed artists in the world since his debut in 2017. Lil Baby's famed catalog has surpassed 22 billion global streams and he's accumulated an ever growing list of accolades including BET's Best New Artist from, VEVO's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, Rap Caviar MVP, Apple Music's Global Artist of the Year, multiple Grammy nominations, and a notable MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for "Do We Have A Problem" with Nicki Minaj.

His milestone 2020 album My Turn was the most streamed and highest selling album of the year, and his smash-hit "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna recently joined an elite group of only 85 songs in history to receive an RIAA Diamond certification.

The rapper is coming off the heels of his North American "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Chris Brown, as well as the premiere of his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby via Amazon Prime Video, sharing an intimate eye into Baby's storied career.
With such a storied rise to rap royalty and his relentless hit creation, Lil Baby's potential still remains untapped.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103500 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012276172637939 secs