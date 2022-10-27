|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Noah Kahan's Critically Acclaimed New Album Stick Season Debuts Top 15 On Billboard 200 Chart!
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Calm Down
Rema
181 entries in 12 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
183 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
714 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
180 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
261 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
102 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
195 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
292 entries in 22 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
307 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
185 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Ram Truck Brand Celebrates Agriculture Communities Across The Nation With Country Music Artist Jackson Dean
CMT To Present "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn" Live From The Grand Ole Opry House On October 30, 2022
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release "Father Time" The Reflective Final Music Video Their Top 10 Charting New Album "Crazy Times"
Alt/Power-Pop/New Wave Boston-Based Trio Elsewhere To Release Their Musically Adventurous And Evocative Concept Album 'Life...Is A Fraction' On November 4
Holly Cole Releases Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums Baby It's Cold Outside & Christmas Blues
Elton John & Britney Spears Purple Disco Machine Remix And Visualizer Of "Hold Me Closer" Revealed Today
Banx & Ranx Return To Their Sonic Roots With New Single "Balenciaga" Ft. Dancehall Heavyweights Konshens And Demarco
Ben Harper To Support Harry Styles 15-Night Run At Los Angeles' Kia Forum Kicking Off October 23 - November 15