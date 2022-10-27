Noah Kahan's Critically Acclaimed New Album Stick Season Debuts Top 15 On Billboard 200 Chart!





As New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan's new album Stick Season is his most successful and widely praised release to date—debuting at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, the record debuted at #6 on Spotify's Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, with its breakout self-titled single " Stick Season " currently at #2 on the AAA Radio Chart this week.Noah recently kicked off his sold-out North American "Stick Season Tour" with Adam Melchor as support. The 2022 string of shows run through November, with a second leg of tour dates added in 2023 that are quickly selling out—see the complete list of tour dates below. Next spring, Noah will join Dermot Kennedy across the UK on "The Sonder Tour." Tickets are available now BELOW.Last week, Noah sat down with CBS This Morning in his hometown of Strafford, Vermont for a captivating in-depth interview and live performances of new songs from Stick Season. Press across the Northeast continues to embrace Noah for perfectly capturing the essence of the region, with Burlington Free Press saying, "The new album captures a warm if melancholy sense of New England," and Seven Days describing the album as "a paean to Vermont life and small-town New England locales."The stories these songs tell make it clear that Kahan - always a friend of folkn- is fully at home in the genre." - Associated Press"The 14 tracks on Stick Season are a love letter to New England that embody the dropping temperatures of autumn in a way perhaps no album has since Taylor Swift's Red." - People"His most vulnerable album yet" - Billboard"The whole album deserves your attention." - Top40-Charts.comAs Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music's upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you'll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he's just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He's racked up over one billion streams, released two full length albums (Busyhead, 2019 and I Was / I Am, 2021) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for " Hurt Somebody " feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and TODAY. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Now, Noah continues to progress on his 2022 singles " Stick Season " and "Northern Attitude," taken from his highly anticipated new album Stick Season out now.



