News
Charts / Awards 08/11/2022

Ashley Gorley Named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year As 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Award Winners Are Announced Today Across All @ASCAP Social Media

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recognizing the brightest stars in country music, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announced the writers and publishers of the genre's most-performed songs of the past year. The 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards continue to celebrate the genre's outstanding creatives across all @ASCAP social media, allowing friends, fans and colleagues to join in using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook beginning at 9 AM CT/10 AM ET.

Acclaimed country music hitmaker Ashley Gorley has been named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the ninth time. Considered peerless by many, Gorley's impressive catalog includes recent chart-topping hits "Beers on Me" (Dierks Bentley/Breland/Hardy), "Country Again" (Thomas Rhett), "Give Heaven Some Hell" (Hardy), "New Truck" (Dylan Scott), "Sand in My Boots" (Morgan Wallen), "Slow Down Summer" (Thomas Rhett), "Steal My Love" (Dan + Shay), "Take My Name" (Parmalee) and "You Should Probably Leave" (Chris Stapleton).

"Famous Friends" (performed by Chris Young and Kane Brown) is ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year. Co-written by Corey Crowder and published by Big Crowd Publishing, Georgia Song Vibez and Warner Chappell Music, it is one of eight #1 singles for Grammy-nominated songwriter Crowder, who has also had key placements on hit television series including Nashville, One Tree Hill and The Real World.

ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year goes to Warner Chappell Music who topped the list with hit songs including "Buy Dirt" (Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis), "Cold Beer Calling My Name" (Luke Combs and Jameson Rodgers), "Getting Over Him" (Lauren Alaina), "Lil Bit" (Florida Georgia Line and Nelly), "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" (Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce), "You Should Probably Leave" (Chris Stapleton) and many more.

In addition to the social media festivities, ASCAP is spreading the news about its top winners on banners covering their Nashville headquarters at 2 Music Square West and on digital billboards as part of a major Nashville brand campaign. The campaign includes airport and billboard advertising as well as ASCAP chalk art at key locations around the city beginning CMA week. ASCAP will also celebrate with its award-winning songwriters at an intimate, invitation-only event at Nashville's Soho House on Monday, November 7.






