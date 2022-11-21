Lauren Layfield & HRVY Revealed As UK Commentators For The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022





The LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) TV and radio presenter, Lauren Layfield, and singer HRVY are to host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest when it is broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition's history, on Sunday 11 December 2022.The Contest, which takes place this year in Yerevan, Armenia, is for talented youngsters aged between 9 and 14. This month it was revealed that Freya Skye will represent the United Kingdom with song Lose My Head. Lauren and HRVY will be following all the excitement of the Contest live from Salford as they oversee the 16 countries who are competing for the coveted title of 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest winner. Lauren is no stranger to CBBC audiences, having hosted shows such as CBBC's make-over series, The Dengineers, and music series, The Playlist. Whilst HRVY is well known to the audience with his huge social media following and having appeared on CBBC's Friday Download, as well as competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. Lauren says: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be nicking Graham Norton's job for Junior Eurovision! I'm such a huge fan of 'grown-up' Eurovision, it's the biggest and best music competition in the world and I live for the outrageous costumes, the jaw-dropping staging and the Euro-pop bangers! The Junior Contest is going to be no exception, showcasing best young talent across Europe. We've genuinely got a certified bop from 13-year-old UK entry Freya Skye, so Union Jacks at the ready, I'll see you live on BBC One and CBBC on December 11th!"HRVY says: "I'm so excited to be hosting Junior Eurovision, I can't wait to see the creativity of young talent on the show. As a singer myself I know the immense sense of excitement they'll be feeling, it really is an amazing opportunity."The UK is taking part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 2005. Wales competed independently of the UK in 2018 and 2019.Commissioned by CBBC and simulcast on BBC One and iPlayer, the BBC's Junior Eurovision coverage is a BBC Studios production. It is commissioned by Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children's and Education and Sarah Muller, Head of BBC Children's Commissioning & Acquisitions 7+. The Executive Producer and Head Of Delegation is Lee Smithurst. Suzy Lamb is the MD for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Melissa Hardinge with Nick Hall as Commissioning Executive.The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast simultaneously on BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11 December.



