Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 02/12/2022

Live Solo Album 'Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles' Due February 10, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
233 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
206 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
303 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
229 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
368 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
309 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1017 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
874 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brad Mehldau's Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles is due February 10, 2023, on Nonesuch Records and is available to pre-order now. The live solo album features the pianist and composer's interpretations of nine songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and one by George Harrison. Although other Beatles songs have long been staples of Mehldau's solo and trio shows, he had not previously recorded any of the tunes on Your Mother Should Know. The album ends with a David Bowie classic that draws a connection between The Beatles and pop songwriters who followed. Your Mother Should Know was recorded in September 2020 at Philharmonie de Paris.
"There is an undisputed universality to The Beatles," Mehldau says. "Their music cuts across cultural and generational lines, as new listeners continue to discover it. There is an immediacy and integrity to their songs that draws everyone in.
"When I was getting started at the instrument, The Beatles were not on my radar yet, but a lot of the enduring piano-pop music I heard on the radio grew out of them. That music became part of my personality, and when I discovered The Beatles later, it all tied together. Their music, and its wide influence on other artists, continues to inform what I do."

Mehldau further considers, "In his book The Western Canon, Harold Bloom confronted the question of what makes particular books endure: 'The answer, more often than not, has turned out to be strangeness, a mode of originality that either cannot be assimilated, or that so assimilates us that we cease to see it as strange.'
"If we look at The Beatles and the multitude of artists who have been influenced by one or another facet of their oeuvre, this paradoxical recipe for longevity is one way to consider their ongoing footprint," Mehldau continues. "For there is a good deal of strangeness to much of their music, particularly in the series of game-changing albums that begin with Rubber Soul through the release of their final record, Let It Be."

Brad Mehldau's Nonesuch debut was the 2004 solo disc Live in Tokyo. His subsequent eighteen releases on the label include six records with his trio as well as collaborative and solo albums. His most recent releases are a pair of recordings with the original 1990s Joshua Redman Quartet, RoundAgain (2020) and LongGone (2022); Variations on a Melancholy Theme (2021), commissioned by and recorded with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; a solo album he recorded during COVID-19 lockdown, Suite: April 2020; and Jacob's Ladder (2022), which featured music that reflects on scripture and the search for God through music and was inspired by the prog rock Mehldau loved as a young adolescent. On March 15, 2023, Equinox Publishing will publish Mehldau's memoir Formation: Building a Personal Canon, Part I, a rare look inside the mind of an artist at the top of his field, in his own words.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101659 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020291805267334 secs