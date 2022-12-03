Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/12/2022

Metro Boomin Releases Anxiously Awaited Cinematic New Album 'Heroes & Villains'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blasting off higher than ever before, Metro Boomin proudly presents his anxiously awaited blockbuster new album, HEROES & VILLAINS, out now via Boominati Worldwide/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.
To celebrate the arrival of the record, he just shared the music video for the new single "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)"feat. Future and Chris Brown. It continues what has become one of hip-hop's most storied collaborations between these two titans. On the track, a horn loop pipes up over a menacing beat as Future's instantly recognizable flow emits shockwaves through the production. The accompanying visual embodies these trippy trap vibes. Following a tense diamond heist, it spirals out into a series of otherworldly vignettes, ranging from surfing through the sky to breaking dimensional walls.

Assembling an Avengers-level guest list, the album also notably boasts the likes of John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Takeoff. Check out the full tracklisting below.

It notably serves as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-platinum "Space Cadet" feat. Gunna, platinum "No Complaints" feat. Drake & Offset, platinum "Don't Come Out The House" feat. 21 Savage, triple-platinum "10 Freaky Girls" feat. 21 Savage, platinum "Overdue" feat. Travis Scott, among others.

The excitement around the album started earlier this week with a short film, created by Gibson Hazard, featuring an elite lineup of stars including Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Academy Award-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug and Gunna. Watch HERE.
It's HEROES & VILLAINS season now.

HEROES & VILLAINS Tracklist:
On Time ft. John Legend
Superhero (Heroes & Villains) ft. Future & Chris Brown
Too Many Nights ft. Don Toliver & Future
Raindrops (Insane) ft. Travis Scott
Umbrella ft. 21 Savage & Young Nudy
Trance ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug
Around Me ft. Don Toliver
Metro Spider ft. Young Thug
I Can't Save You (Interlude) ft. Future & Don Toliver
Creepin ft The Weeknd & 21 Savage
Niagara Falls (Foot or 2) ft. Travis Scott & 21 Savage
Walk Em Down (Don't Kill Civilians) ft. 21 Savage & Mustafa
Lock On Me ft. Travis Scott & Future
Feel The Fiyaaaah ft. A$AP Rocky & Takeoff
All The Money ft. Gunna [Bonus]

Since 2013, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum "Jumpman" by Drake and Future, quadruple-platinum "Bad and Boujee" [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, quintuple-platinum "Mask Off" by Future, quadruple-platinum "Bounce Back" by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Heartless" and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage for the 2016 blockbuster Savage Mode and its even bigger 2020 successor Savage Mode II—which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double or Nothing with Big Sean and Without Warning with Offset and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Top 200. In 2018, he unleashed his full-length solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, seizing #1 on the Top 200 upon release and eventually reaching platinum status. The FADER hailed him as "The Most Trusted Guy in Rap," HIGHSNOBIETY christened this era "The Boom Years," and The Wall Street Journal dubbed him "The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music." Plus, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide in partnership with Republic Records.






