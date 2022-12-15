Metro Boomin's Blockbuster New Album 'Heroes & Villains' Bows At No 1 On The Billboard 200

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Earning the biggest debut of his career, Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS is the #1 album in the country! It captured #1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, registering his third straight top bow on each of the respective charts. Moreover, it eclipsed185K in total first-week consumption, marking his highest seven-day tally yet. Plus, it generated over 233 million U.S. streams and 400 million global streams in its first week of release. Additionally, "Creepin" ft. The Weeknd
& 21 Savage (#5) and "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" ft. Future
and Chris Brown (#8) have both landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The tracks mark his highest charting efforts as a lead artist.
Meanwhile, it has attracted some of the most enthusiastic tastemaker praise of his career thus far. Pitchfork proclaimed, "The hitmaking producer's latest album brandishes his ardent ambition, attention to detail, and gift for curation," while Complex summed it up succinctly as "the ultimate rap blockbuster." GQ noted, "HEROES & VILLAINS is the result of Metro challenging himself to push his music even further. The project is full of intriguing little sonic experiments."
However, it shows no signs of stopping or slowing down either.
To celebrate the arrival of the record, he shared the music video for the new single "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" feat. Future and Chris Brown. It continues what has become one of hip-hop's most storied collaborations between these two titans. On the track, a horn loop pipes up over a menacing beat as Future's instantly recognizable flow emits shockwaves through the production. The accompanying visual embodies these trippy trap vibes. Following a tense diamond heist, it spirals out into a series of otherworldly vignettes, ranging from surfing through the sky to breaking dimensional walls.
Assembling an Avengers-level guest list, the album also notably boasts the likes of John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Takeoff. Check out the full tracklisting below.
It notably serves as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-platinum "Space Cadet" feat. Gunna, platinum "No Complaints" feat. Drake & Offset, platinum "Don't Come Out The House
" feat. 21 Savage, triple-platinum "10 Freaky Girls
" feat. 21 Savage, platinum "Overdue" feat. Travis Scott, among others.
The excitement around the album started earlier this week with a short film, created by Gibson Hazard, featuring an elite lineup of stars including Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Academy Award-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug and Gunna.
It's HEROES & VILLAINS season now.
HEROES & VILLAINS Tracklist:
1. On Time ft. John Legend
2. Superhero (Heroes & Villains) ft. Future
& Chris Brown
3. Too Many Nights ft. Don Toliver
& Future
4. Raindrops (Insane) ft. Travis
Scott
5. Umbrella ft. 21 Savage
& Young Nudy
6. Trance ft. Travis
Scott & Young Thug
7. Around Me ft. Don Toliver
8. Metro Spider ft. Young Thug
9. I Can't Save You (Interlude) ft. Future
& Don Toliver
10. Creepin ft The Weeknd
& 21 Savage
11. Niagara Falls (Foot or 2) ft. Travis
Scott & 21 Savage
12. Walk Em Down (Don't Kill Civilians) ft. 21 Savage
& Mustafa
13. Lock On Me ft. Travis
Scott & Future
14. Feel The Fiyaaaah ft. A$AP Rocky
& Takeoff
15. All The Money ft. Gunna
[Bonus]
Since 2013, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin
has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum "Jumpman
" by Drake
and Future, quadruple-platinum "Bad and Boujee" [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, diamond-selling "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, nine-time-platinum "Mask Off
" by Future, six-time-platinum "Bounce Back
" by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Heartless
" and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage
for the 2016 blockbuster Savage Mode and its even bigger 2020 successor Savage Mode II-which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double or Nothing with Big Sean
and Without Warning with Offset
and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Top 200. In 2018, he unleashed his full-length solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, seizing #1 on the Top 200 upon release and eventually reaching platinum status. The FADER hailed him as "The Most Trusted Guy in Rap," HIGHSNOBIETY christened this era "The Boom Years," and The Wall Street Journal dubbed him "The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music." Plus, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide in partnership with Republic Records.