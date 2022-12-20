Headie One Returns With Race-Rready Headiokat Remix Of New Single '50's'



This inventive, irresistible, and inimitable rendition infuses the instantly recognizable keyboard melody from

Like



The original "50's" has already tallied north of 1.6 million Spotify streams and 1 million YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, Notion raved, "The track displays the self-proclaimed 'longevity rapper's' intricate wordplay," before going on to add, "The drill-leaning beat stomps triumphantly beneath Headie's bravado." REVOLT applauded it as "a Kyle Evans and Tyrell 169-produced offering that sees him delivering the hard-hitting raps that made him one of drill's biggest artists."



The Headiokart Remix also arrives in the wake of his recent global body of work, No Borders: European Compilation Project. Since dropping last month, it has amassed tens of millions of streams. Standout "



Curating the No Borders project over the last few years was a personal journey for Headie, collaborating with artists from every corner of the European continent, including



This fall, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Back with more heat, UK Drill pioneer Headie One reups and recharges his buzzing international single "50's" with a brand new Headiokart Remix out now via Epic Records.This inventive, irresistible, and inimitable rendition infuses the instantly recognizable keyboard melody from Mario Kart into the knockout banger. Once again, Headie One bypasses all expectations and delivers an unexpected and undeniable anthem, raising the bar in the process.Like Mario cruising down the final stretch on Rainbow Road, listen to him put the pedal to the metal on the Headiokart Remix of "50's"!The original "50's" has already tallied north of 1.6 million Spotify streams and 1 million YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, Notion raved, "The track displays the self-proclaimed 'longevity rapper's' intricate wordplay," before going on to add, "The drill-leaning beat stomps triumphantly beneath Headie's bravado." REVOLT applauded it as "a Kyle Evans and Tyrell 169-produced offering that sees him delivering the hard-hitting raps that made him one of drill's biggest artists."The Headiokart Remix also arrives in the wake of his recent global body of work, No Borders: European Compilation Project. Since dropping last month, it has amassed tens of millions of streams. Standout " Clout " [with Luciano] popped off to the tune of 9.4 million Spotify streams and counting. Complex christened it "An impressive achievement" and "An essential listen." The FADER touted it among "The best new albums out today" and dubbed it "an album unrestricted by language or regional limitations."Curating the No Borders project over the last few years was a personal journey for Headie, collaborating with artists from every corner of the European continent, including Shiva (Italy), Hamza (Belgium), Yasin (Sweden), Kalim and Pajel (Germany), and Nej (France). Influenced by their upbringing in their homeland, each of these artists have their own story to tell, told in their unique style and flow in collaboration with Headie One.This fall, Headie One also made history with the biggest international freestyle ever with his No Borders Fire In The Booth Special. Recorded in Paris at Apple Music's studio in the heart of Champs-Élysées, with music produced by UK drill genius M1onthebeat, this history-in-the-making, first of its kind performance sees Headie joined in the booth by an all-star line-up of the biggest names in European rap, featuring Koba LaD, Pajel, Yasin, Chivv, Shiva and Dezzie. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Headie One in 2023 and beyond.



