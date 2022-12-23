Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 23/12/2022

Fletcher, Latto & More To Perform On 'Miley's New Years Eve Party' Hosted By Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NBC will ring in 2023 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton for a rocking night of performances and special guests.

Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia.

"Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy will also appear.

The highly anticipated event will air live on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best New Year's Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0254071 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013701915740967 secs