65th Grammy Awards 2023 Full List Of Winners

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was a music awards ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena
in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. It recognized the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September
30, 2022. The nominations were announced on November 15, 2022. South African comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the 63rd and 64th ceremonies, returned as the host for the third time.
Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar
with eight, and Adele
and Brandi Carlile
with seven each. With a career total of 88 nominations, Beyoncé tied with her husband Jay-Z
as the most nominated artists in Grammy history. Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti (2022) became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year.
With her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, Beyoncé passed Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti for the record of most Grammy awards in the ceremony's history, with 32.
65th Grammy awards 2023 complete list of winners:
Album of the Year: Harry Styles
- Harry's House
Best New Artist: Samara Joy
Record of the Year: Lizzo
- About Damn Time
Song of the Year: Bonnie Raitt
- Just Like That
Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele
- Easy on Me
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny
- Un Verano Sin Ti
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Sam Smith
& Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Country Album:
Willie Nelson
- A Beautiful Time
Best R&B Song:
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry Styles
- Harry's House
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Music Film: Various
Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Music Video: Taylor Swift
- All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane
Guerrero, Stephanie
Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Best Musical Theater Album:
'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Best Folk Album:
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile
- In These Silent Days
Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt
- Just Like That
Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt
- Made Up Mind
Best American Roots Performance: Aaron
Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
Best Tropical Latin Album: Marc Anthony
- Pa'lla Voy
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
- Fandango at the Wall in New York
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Snarky Puppy - Empire
Central
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith
Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Edwin Outwater & Chicago
Symphony Orchestra - Mason
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Best Classical Compendium:
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Best Choral Performance:
The Crossing - Born
Best Opera Recording:
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Best Orchestral Performance:
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie
Montgomery, Valerie
Coleman
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Tennessee State
University - The Urban Hymnal
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick
City Music
- Breathe
Best Gospel Album: Maverick
City Music
& Kirk Franklin
- Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Maverick
City Music
& Kirk Franklin
- Fear Is Not My Future
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Maverick
City Music
& Kirk Franklin
- Kingdom
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Edgar Winter - Brother
Johnny
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Bluegrass Album: Molly
Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Best Country Song: Cody Johnson
- 'Til You Can't
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Carly Pearce
& Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted
to Be That Girl
Best Country Solo Performance:
Willie Nelson
- Live Forever
Best Historical Album: Wilco
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe
Edition)
est Album Notes: Wilco
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe
Edition)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
The Grateful Dead
- In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square
Garden '81, '82, '83
Best Recording Package:
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Natalia
Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
Rosalía - Motomami
Best Latin Pop Album:
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Best Global Music Album:
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Global Music Performance: Wouter
Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best Reggae Album:
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg
- Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance: Wet Leg
- Chaise Longue
Best Rock Album: Ozzy Osbourne
- Patient Number 9
Best Rock Song: Brandi Carlile
- Broken Horses
Best Metal Performance: Ozzy Osbourne
Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best Rock Performance: Brandi Carlile
- Broken Horses
Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar
- The Heart
Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Future
Featuring Drake
& Tems - Wait for U
Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar
- The Heart
Part 5
Best R&B Album:
Robert Glasper - Black Radio
III
Best Progressive R&B Album: Steve Lacy
- Gemini Rights
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Best R&B Performance: Muni Long
- Hrs & Hrs
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:
Viola Davis - Finding Me
est Children's Music Album:
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Michael Bublé - Higher
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda
May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- New Standards, Vol. 1
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album:
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin
Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Best Instrumental Composition:
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine
Tides
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry Styles
- Harry's House
Best Remixed Recording: Lizzo
- About Damn Time (Purple Disco
Machine Remix)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Stephanie
Economou - Assassin's Creed
Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various
Artists - Encanto