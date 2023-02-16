Tractor Supply Company Partners With Country Stars Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch And Kat & Alex





CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM's 2022 New Female Artist of the Year,



GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars - and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member's 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner



Signed to BBR







For as much as Kat & Alex embody classic country stylings and values, the Nashville-based duo also rewrite the rules altogether with a Latin twist. The husband-and-wife pair shake up country with full-bodied soulful delivery, engaging live instrumentation, and bilingual lyrics, introducing themselves as Nashville's most compelling outliers. Kat is a Miami native and first-generation American from a Cuban family. Alex, who is of Puerto Rican descent, grew up in Northwestern Georgia and moved to Miami by middle school. Their paths crossed after Kat witnessed Alex singing one day at their church, and the two quickly forged an eternal bond after meeting up to collaborate. They appeared on American Idol individually before returning home to focus on writing and recording original music as a duo, and then made their way to Nashville in 2020, igniting a life-altering couple of years. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering CMA nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, " Never Say Never " with Cole Swindell, her current single "Heart Like a Truck" is Top 5 and climbing, while HARDY collaboration "wait in the truck" sits just behind in the Top 10. Her critically acclaimed album, "Bell Bottom Country," reached No. 9 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts, and has amassed over 161 million streams to date. Most recently, she made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series "Yellowstone" and was named "Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador," adding to her growing list of endeavors. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.laineywilson.com or follow on Instagram @laineywilsonmusic / Twitter @laineywilson / Facebook.com/laineywilsonmusic.GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars - and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member's 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Girl Goin' Nowhere." Her follow-up Never Will was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single "One Night Standards" as one of the best songs of 2019. The album earned McBryde a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making Never Will the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season. Her GRAMMY-winning duet with Carly Pearce, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States. The Arkansas-native invites listeners to Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a collaborative project featuring Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and more, earning McBryde her third consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee. Upon its release on September 30, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville garnered applause from The New York Times, NPR, Variety, Vulture, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Stereogum, among many more. McBryde recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour with Wynonna and will join her collaborators and special guests for two sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Live on February 15-16. McBryde is slated to play headlining shows, festivals and three dates with Eric Church on The Outsiders Revival Tour this spring and summer. For more information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AshleyMcBryde and TikTok @AshleyMcBrydeMusic.Signed to BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. Allen was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, his first ever GRAMMY nomination. He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year nominee at the 57th ACM Awards and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Allen launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018's strongest) - the first being his RIAA 2x Platinum debut single "Best Shot," which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being Platinum-certified "Make Me Want To." In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James that garnered a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations, and its subsequent place in country music history. Named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen, Bettie James has been hailed as an "announcement of [Allen's] arrival" and a "huge step for country" (NPR), and "a powerful statement from a developing voice" (Billboard). On June 25, 2021, Allen released the project's follow up album Bettie James Gold Edition. Doubling down on Allen's expansive love for music across genres, the album "broadens country's borders" (Billboard) and includes nine brand new songs featuring Babyface, BRELAND, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Monica, Neon Union, Pitbull, teamwork. and Vikina in addition to the previous collaborations on Bettie James with Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw. His single " Freedom Was A Highway " with Paisley went #1 in February 2022. Allen won the both the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award and CMA New Artist of the Year award in April and November 2021, respectively. He has amassed more than 1 billion on-demand streams and is a current member of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors Artists Committee. Allen has graced the cover of Billboard Magazine and performed on The Kennedy Center Honors, Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, TODAY, American Idol, Tamron Hall Show, Nick Cannon, The Steve Harvey Show, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and more. He has also enthusiastically ventured into the world of hosting, having co-hosted the 57th ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton Gabby Barrett and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS in 2022 with Elle King and Rachel Smith. Much like his approach to music, Allen's other creative pursuits know no boundaries. His debut picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet - a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in, at any age - was published in July 2021 with Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Allen also serves as Executive Music Producer for Netflix's series Titletown High, which premiered globally in August 2021; his song "Big In A Small Town" is the theme song for the series. He reached the quarterfinals as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars' landmark 30th season on ABC in Fall 2021. In February 2022, Allen embarked on his Down Home Tour 2022, his first headline tour. He is currently on Carrie Underwood's The Denim & Rhinestones Tour as special guest on all 43 U.S. arena dates through Spring 2023. Allen's third album, Tulip Drive - named for the street in Lewes, DE that his late grandmother lived on - was released June 2022. Its lead single "down home" reached the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart in January 2023, marking Allen's fourth career No. 1 song. For more information on Allen, visit www.jimmieallenmusic.com or follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music" (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 4.04 BILLION global on-demand streams. His fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY (Broken Bow Records), delivered the history-making PLATINUM, six-week #1 "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)," which became the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at #1 on the Mediabase and #2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts. The acclaimed project also features current single "Stars Like Confetti" and latest hit "Party Mode." "Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7," hails E! News, as the good time follow-up to TULLAHOMA - which delivered consecutive PLATINUM chart-toppers: "Ridin' Roads" and "Good Girl," in addition to GOLD, Top 5 "Momma's House." Since his PLATINUM breakout "Cowboys and Angels" in 2012, Lynch's headlined packed venues and toured with Country's biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown this spring. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards. Keep up with Dustin Lynch: WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TIKTOKFor as much as Kat & Alex embody classic country stylings and values, the Nashville-based duo also rewrite the rules altogether with a Latin twist. The husband-and-wife pair shake up country with full-bodied soulful delivery, engaging live instrumentation, and bilingual lyrics, introducing themselves as Nashville's most compelling outliers. Kat is a Miami native and first-generation American from a Cuban family. Alex, who is of Puerto Rican descent, grew up in Northwestern Georgia and moved to Miami by middle school. Their paths crossed after Kat witnessed Alex singing one day at their church, and the two quickly forged an eternal bond after meeting up to collaborate. They appeared on American Idol individually before returning home to focus on writing and recording original music as a duo, and then made their way to Nashville in 2020, igniting a life-altering couple of years. Last year Kat & Alex released Side A of their self-titled, debut EP, which featured songs such as " I Want It All " and "We Bought A House." The duo then made history by releasing Lado B, an entirely Spanish version of the EP. The project received acclaim in The Tennessean, Billboard, CMT and others. Kat & Alex were named to Nashville Lifestyle's "Most Beautiful People" list last year, singled out as an Emerging Latin Artist to Discover by Billboard, and deemed "well on their way to stardom" by People Magazine. This year, the pair continues representing Hispanic culture in country music with a sound that's rich and soulful with velvet harmonies, pop-like vocal riffs, and hooky lyrics.



