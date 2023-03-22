Joy Oladokun's Highly Anticipated New Album 'Proof Of Life' Set To Be Released On April 28, 2023





^supporting Noah Kahan. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of music's most unique and vulnerable voices, Joy Oladokun will release her highly anticipated new album, Proof of Life, April 28 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records (pre-order here). In advance of the release, new song "Changes," a reflection on Oladokun's own growth as well as the changing world around her, is debuting today. Watch the official music video, directed by Whitney Wolanin, BELOW.With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life's most complex experiences in a way only she can.In addition to "Changes," the new record features previously released songs "Keeping The Light On" and the instant-classic duet, "Sweet Symphony" feat. Chris Stapleton, as well as collaborations with Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy, Maxo Kream and Noah Kahan. A special deluxe edition of the album will also be available on CD and vinyl April 28 featuring three additional tracks: "Purple Haze," " Spotlight " and "Flowers.""This album is evidence of how I live," Oladokun shares. "I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn't hearing from the 'everyday human being' on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I'm average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I'm making music to live to."Known for her powerful live shows, Oladokun will perform a special headline show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on May 12, in addition to joining John Mayer and Noah Kahan on their respective tours this spring and summer. See below for complete itinerary.Further adding to her breakout career, Oladokun's song, "i see america," was selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy's new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change, an accolade honoring music that addresses current social issues while inspiring positive global impact. Additionally, Oladokun is featured as part of GAP's new campaign for their limited-edition line, GAP x The Brooklyn Circus, created in partnership with Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director, Ouigi Theodore, to celebrate the spirit of individuality and culture.Proof of Life adds to a series of landmark years for Oladokun, a proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Her breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness, landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene, The Bitter Southerner and NPR Music, who praised, "She has a remarkable ability to distill how forces at work in the world…she can make even social and political protest feel like an intimate, warmly human act."Moreover, Oladokun recently performed at the White House as part of the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony and has also performed on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "TODAY," PBS' "Austin City Limits and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Oladokun's music has also been included in Loudmouth, the recent Al Sharpton documentary, CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19," NBC's "America's Got Talent" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among many others.Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Lucie Silvas and Noah Kahan and has joined Morris, Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road. She's also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout, Ohana Festival and Newport Folk Festival.PROOF OF LIFE TRACK LIST:Keeping The Light OnChangesTaking Things for GrantedSomebody Like Me Friends feat. Mt. JoyYou At The Table feat. Manchester OrchestraSweet Symphony feat. Chris StapletonTryingPrideRevolution feat. Maxo KreamThe Hard WayWe're All Gonna Die feat. Noah KahanSomehowPROOF OF LIFE DELUXE TRACK LIST (VINYL AND CD):Keeping The Light OnChangesTaking Things for GrantedSomebody Like Me Friends feat. Mt. JoyPurple HazeSpotlightYou At The Table feat. Manchester OrchestraSweet Symphony feat. Chris StapletonThe Hard WayTryingPrideRevolution feat. Maxo KreamWe're All Gonna Die feat. Noah KahanFlowersSomehowJOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:March 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)March 25—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* (SOLD OUT)March 27—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena* (SOLD OUT)March 29—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center* (SOLD OUT)March 31—Chicago, IL—United Center* (SOLD OUT)April 1—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center* (SOLD OUT)April 3—Denver, CO—Ball Arena* (SOLD OUT)April 24—Brighton, UK—Brighton Dome Concert Hall+ (SOLD OUT)April 25—Bristol, UK—O2 Academy Bristol+ (SOLD OUT)April 26—London, UK—Eventim Apollo+ (SOLD OUT)May 26—Lewiston, NY—Artpark^ (SOLD OUT)May 27—Boston, MA—Boston CallingMay 30—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)June 1—Montreal, QC—MTELUS^ (SOLD OUT)June 2—Montreal, QC—MTELUS^ (SOLD OUT)June 7—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall^ (SOLD OUT)June 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion^ (SOLD OUT)June 10—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Center for the Performing Arts^ (SOLD OUT)June 11—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion^ (SOLD OUT)June 13—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)June 14—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater^ (SOLD OUT)June 20—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit^ (SOLD OUT)June 22—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica^ (SOLD OUT)June 23—Cincinnati, OH— Cincinnati, OH—ICON Music Festival Stage^ (SOLD OUT)July 29—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park^ (SOLD OUT)July 30—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park^ (SOLD OUT)August 5—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music FestivalAugust 8—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)August 9—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)August 11—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)August 15—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park^ (SOLD OUT)August 16—Vancouver, BC—UBC Thunderbird Arena^ (SOLD OUT)August 18—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront^ (SOLD OUT)August 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater^ (SOLD OUT)*supporting John Mayer+supporting The Teskey Brothers^supporting Noah Kahan.



