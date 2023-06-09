Composer, Pianist Leah Waybright To Release New Album "Dreamed"





However, her ability to tell a compelling story is not limited to words. Despite the instrumental nature of her music, her unique approach to composition and instrumentation means that each vignette reveals an unfolding and ever-evolving story rich with meaning. As a steward of the Earth, Leah's creativity and mindset benefitted from the pauses in older projects, and the development of new projects, but throughout she consistently creates new music through improvisation and then hones it with a nurturing process similar to the way she cultivates her beloved plants and wildflowers.



Her newest CD, "Dreamed" will be released by Invasion Merch on July 17, 2023 and is the culmination of years of compositional crafting. In some ways it picks up the floral storytelling narrative where "Beauty Gone Wild" left off, and is a compositional masterpiece. Leah's musical DNA is immediately noticeable in the melodies and the rhythms, but are even more elegant, captivating, and mysterious. What consistently leaps out of the speakers is the luscious sound of the grand piano, as there is more of a focus on her piano with "Dreamed." Leah commands this fine instrument and presents each composition with confidence and verve.

Somehow without using a single word, she pulls the listener into her private world where a story for each dreamy piece unfolds like a new plant in spring.



Leah has always been an active dreamer, both in a literal sense as well as in a more figurative sense. Her dreams have a huge influence on her, and she sees power and wisdom in exploring dreams. After experiencing a vivid dream she often incorporates elements of that dream into a piece of music.



Says Leah, "My DREAMED collection is gathered from a wide arc of experience and time travelled. This 'new' music is captured from the first song I ever crafted, to pieces invoked by powerful moments and turning points in my life. There are vintage songs from the past as well as imaginings through to my most recent compositions. Each piece emerges for me as special and meaningful."



The innovative orchestrations on "Dreamed" reveal numerous, subtle aspects of the melodies. The skillful contributions of the other players support the harmonic and rhythmic content when needed, but at other times they shine via tasty solos. In particular, the guitar work of "Happy the Man" alum Stan Whitaker is stunningly effective, especially on the track "Dreamprints." As with "Beauty Gone Wild," Gary Blu, who has worked with Boz Scaggs, Donald Fagen and Steely Dan was the only choice for saxes, flutes, piccolo and clarinet. His flute and piccolo work on "Candlewink" is breathtaking.



Mark Wood, master violinist and



This is one of those rare albums that rewards the attentive listener with insights and delights. Play these tracks on your stereo or on your best headphones and let Leah's dreams unfold around you. When you do, this master Storyteller will transport you to a wild world where anything can happen.



Featuring:

Leah Waybright: Compositions, piano, keyboards and vocal musings

Gary Blu: Saxophones, flutes, clarinet, piccolo

Rick Kennell: Bass, drums, percussion, orchestration

Stanley Whitaker: Guitars on tracks 2, 3, 5, 6, 8

Mark Wood: Violin on "Sunwise"



Here's what's been said about Leah Waybright: "Waybright's compositions are intensely melodic and brilliantly orchestrated, each with its own spirited vision and expressive purpose; even though this is a concept album, any of these pieces could easily stand on its own: zero filler… nothing short of superb, and there is plenty here within to satisfy the tastes of even the most discriminating progressive rock listener. Highly recommended." - Expose



"Smoothly woven orchestral tapestry of melodic and rhythmic cross-currents, though heavier moments reflect hints of old Happy the Man." - Progression Magazine



"A classically trained keyboardist, Waybright is first and foremost a floral artist, and with this album, combines both her passions successfully. The music is reminiscent of Happy the Man; new agey, serene, yet always with a solid, bouncy feel to propel the music along." - Gnosis



"Leah Waybright has a very smooth sounding recording here. The songs are thoroughly addicting. Leah has a wonderful talent to make her keys sing. She is a very creative composer, who can really get to your heart. I'm impressed as this is a work of art and it is a must for any modern jazz, modern age, or easy listening music lover." - Electronic Musician Magazine

To purchase: https://ffm.to/leahwaybright-dreamed

