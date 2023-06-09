Noah Kahan's Highly Anticipated Album "Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever)" Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan
solidifies himself as the biggest breakout artist of the year with the release of Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) out now via Mercury Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music! Fans have eagerly awaited this extended version of 2022's celebrated album, which includes seven new songs and Kahan's latest single "Dial Drunk." Prior to its release today, the track had already amassed millions of views online, with fans singing its every word during live performances on the "Stick Season Tour."
Recently, Kahan was the most-talked about artist at Boston Calling Music
Festival, performing to a crowd of 40,000 fans during his Saturday evening set. His performance received critical acclaim from the likes of The Boston
Globe, Boston
Magazine, Boston.com, and many more, with Consequence hailing Noah as "New England's newest favorite son."
Not to mention, this week, he continued his "Stick Season Tour" with the first of two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Radio
City Music
Hall. Tonight, he is set to perform a sold-out show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The "Stick Season Tour" marks Noah's biggest and most successful run to date with 300,000 tickets sold-see the full list of upcoming tour dates below, and stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come soon.
In addition, Noah recently announced his new mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project. Sharing its name with his 2019 debut album, The Busyhead Project has joined forces with a handful of national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources. Its first goal will be to raise "$1 million for mental health" with Kahan donating a portion of every ticket sold on the "Stick Season Tour". Impressively, nearly $340,000 has already been raised for the initiative. The Busyhead Project will direct donations and actions to benefit organizations Bring Change to Mind, Jack.org, Oasis Center, Project Venture, Rural Behavioral Health Institute, and Upper Valley Haven. On the road, it will also spotlight local organizations who have positively impacted their individual communities at each show, making a donation and providing a space at the venue for the respective organization.
Center, Project Venture, Rural Behavioral Health Institute, and Upper Valley Haven. On the road, it will also spotlight local organizations who have positively impacted their individual communities at each show, making a donation and providing a space at the venue for the respective organization.
Noah Kahan
has cemented himself as the artist to watch this year. Upon release last fall, Stick Season debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, it skyrocketed to #6 on Spotify's Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, and Noah had six songs from the album featured on Spotify's Viral 100 Chart - the most of any artist on the chart at that time - with "Stick Season
" securing the #1 spot. To date, the album has garnered over 600 million global streams. The viral title track also captured #1 on the AAA Radio
Chart - Noah's first #1 at the format - and fan favorite track "Homesick
" currently sits at #5 on the chart. Stick Seasonreceived praise from the likes of Associated Press, CBS This Morning, Song Exploder, Billboard, GQ, Esquire, V Magazine, People, and many more, while Noah delivered captivating live performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, TODAY, The Kelly
Clarkson Show, and Artists Den's "Live From My Den."
To celebrate the release of Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), yesterday, Noah joined TalkShopLive with his fans, where he answered their questions and talked about making the record.
The "Summer Of The Sticks" is finally here!
STICK SEASON (WE'LL ALL BE HERE FOREVER) TRACKLIST:
"Northern Attitude"
"Stick Season
"
"All My Love
"
"She Calls Me Back"
"Come Over
"
"New Perspective"
"Everywhere, Everything"
"Orange Juice"
"Strawberry Wine"
"Growing Sideways"
"Halloween
"
"Homesick
"
"Still
"
"The View Between Villages"
"Your Needs, My Needs"
"Dial Drunk"
"Paul Revere"
"No Complaints"
"Call Your Mom"
"You're Gonna Go Far"
"The View Between Villages (Extended)"
2023 "STICK SEASON" NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (SOLD OUT):
June 9 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^
June 10 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center^
June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^
June 13 Charlotte, NC Sky Credit Union Amphitheater^
June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^
June 16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music Festival
June 17 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #
June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #
June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^
June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^
June 23 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park^
June 24 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Music Festival
June 25 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater
July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
July 28 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival
July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^
July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^
August 3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
August 5 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
Festival
August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^
August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^
August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^
August 13 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival
Festival
August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^
August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^
August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^
August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
August 20 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair
Fair
August 26-27 Richmond, VA Iron Blossom Music Festival
Festival
August 31 New York, NY Radio
City Music
Hall #
September
1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #
September
2 Saratoga
Springs, NY Saratoga
Performing Arts Center #
September
5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #
September
6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
September
7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
September
9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #
September
12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #
September
13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music
Park #
September
15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State
Park #
September
16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #
September
17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #
September
30 Ocean City, MD Ocean's Calling
October Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Festival
^ with Joy Oladokun
# with Ruston Kelly
* with Briston Maroney
As Noah Kahan
changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music's upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you'll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he's just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He's racked up over two billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for "Hurt Somebody
" feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and The Kelly
Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah's critically acclaimed new album Stick Season, which features his Gold-Certified viral hit single "Stick Season
" and has become his most successful release to date. Following the album release, Noah embarked on the first two legs of his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" across North America, which continues this summer, where he'll play his biggest venues to date, including the iconic Radio
City Music
Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.