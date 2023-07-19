Noah Kahan Drops The Collaboration Of The Summer With Post Malone!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The biggest breakout artist of 2023, Noah Kahan
has teamed up with one of the biggest artists in the world, GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone. Noah and Post have joined forces for a new take on Kahan's viral hit single "Dial Drunk
" that's bound to become the collaboration of the summer. Listen to "Dial Drunk
" with Post Malone
out now via Mercury Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.
Noah says, "The reaction to 'Dial Drunk' has been so incredible and so overwhelming. I never know when or why a song is going to land, and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before. You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse. I have been listening to Post Malone
since 'White Iverson' dropped, even covering 'Congratulations' right when my career was beginning. It feels like a full circle moment, and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen. Thank you so much Post for blessing me with your involvement."
The critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter has been teasing the song for the past week on social media, hiding Easter Eggs for fans to find online about the exciting and unexpected feature. The collaboration arrives during what's become the biggest year of Kahan's career thus far and follows the recent release of Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), an extension of 2022's celebrated Stick Season album and his most successful offering to date.
"Dial Drunk
" is Noah's latest single from Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever). Upon release, the fan favorite song became an instant hit - debuting in the Top 3 on Spotify US Top Songs Chart andTop 45 on Billboard Hot 100 and gathering 50 million streams to date. The track is already skyrocketing up the Alternative and AAA Radio
Charts (currently sitting at #16 & #14, respectively) and shows no signs of slowing down. See an impressive roundup of recent highlights below.
Last month, Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) debuted at #3 on Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart, and more. Impressively, Noah became the 5th artist in history with 18 songs on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Charts in one week, alongside David
Bowie and Taylor Swift.
This summer, Noah continues his massive, sold-out "Stick Season Tour," which has sold nearly half a million tickets worldwide and counting. He's set to perform at Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre on August 11th and his second sold-out night at New York's Radio
City Music
Hall on August 31st -see the full list of upcoming North American tour dates below. In addition to his headline tour, Kahan has become one of the most-talked about artists across the summer festival circuit, drawing some of the biggest crowds at festivals like Boston
Calling, Bonnaroo, and more. Stayed tuned for his upcoming performances at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, and more.
Recently, Noah was featured in Billboard's "Grammy 2024 Big Four Predictions" Best New Artist category, with a nod to Stick Season in the Album Of The Year category as well. This is the latest in a series of Grammy prediction lists that's included Kahan.
The "Season of the Sticks" continues with "Dial Drunk
" (with Post Malone) out now!
2023 "STICK SEASON" NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (SOLD OUT):
July 23 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove -
July 25 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater
July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
July 28 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival
July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^
July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^
August 2 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre ~
August 3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
August 5 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music
Festival
August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^
August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^
August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^
August 13 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music
Festival
August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^
August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^
August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^
August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
August 20 Palmer, AK Alaska State
Fair
August 26-27 Richmond, VA Iron Blossom Music
Festival
August 31 New York, NY Radio
City Music
Hall #
September
1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #
September
2 Saratoga
Springs, NY Saratoga
Performing Arts Center #
September
5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #
September
6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
September
7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
September
9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #
September
12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #
September
13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music
Park #
September
15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State
Park #
September
16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #
September
17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #
September
29 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium #
September
30 Ocean City, MD Ocean's Calling
October 3 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater :
October 4 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater :
October 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music
Festival
October 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
:
October 10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre :
October 12 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
October 14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music
Festival
October 15 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory :
^ with Joy Oladokun
# with Ruston Kelly
* with Briston Maroney
- with Josiah and the Bonnevilles
~ with Mitchy Rich and Coal Miners
: with Samia
As Noah Kahan
changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music's upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you'll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he's just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He's racked up over two billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Platinum Certification for "Stick Season
" and Gold Certification for "Hurt Somebody
" feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and The Kelly
Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah's latest critically acclaimed album Stick Season, which features his viral hit single "Stick Season." Following the album release, Noah embarked on the first two legs of his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" across North America, which continues this summer, where he's playing his biggest venues to date, including the iconic Radio
City Music
Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In June, Kahan released the extended version of 2022's celebrated album, Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), which includes seven new songs and his latest single "Dial Drunk." The release became his most successful offering yet—topping the charts, amassing millions of streams, receiving a slew of critical acclaim, and cementing Noah Kahan
as the biggest breakout artist of the year.
A 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone
regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)
" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.
Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles
" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana
tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.
As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart
" (5x-platinum), "Psycho
" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson
" (5x-platinum), "Better Now
" (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone
simply doesn't stop.