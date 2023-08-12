Carrie Underwood Releases New Song "Give Her That"





*Deluxe Edition tracks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood releases brand new track "Give Her That" today. Written by Underwood with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan, "Give Her That" appears on the Deluxe Edition of Underwood's critically acclaimed Denim & Rhinestones album.Underwood recently revealed she returns for the 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football this fall. Additionally, Underwood's upcoming concert dates include performances at the Grand Ole Opry, joining Guns N' Roses at GEODIS Park in Nashville, and her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre continues this September. Fans can also tune into her year-round, exclusive CARRIE'S COUNTRY SiriusXM channel 60.Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition track listing:Denim & Rhinestones Velvet Heartbreak Ghost StoryHate My HeartBurnCrazy AngelsFasterPink Champagne Wanted WomanPoor Everybody ElseShe Don't KnowGardenOut Of That Truck*Give Her That*Drunk And Hungover*Damage*Take Me Out*She Don't Know (LIVE from The Denim & Rhinestones Tour)**Deluxe Edition tracks



