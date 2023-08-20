Stephen Marley Announces New Album 'Old Soul' To Release September 15, 2023





Stephen Marley's highly anticipated fifth solo album Old Soul, his first full-length project since 2016, comes as a complete revelation. With his well-earned reputation as a studio perfectionist, "Ragga" as he's known to friends and family, is a consummate live performer with a knack for spontaneity. Old Soul leans into those strengths, and opens up the artist as never before.



While grounded from the road amongst the COVID lockdown, Stephen set up a new studio on a remote family farm in the Florida countryside, holding nightly jam sessions in a converted garage. With a stripped-down ensemble comprising binghi drums, bass, acoustic guitar, and flute, Stephen played whatever he felt like — ranging from original compositions and reggae rarities with deep personal meaning to classics recorded by Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles. "Irie vibration," Stephen says of the sounds made together on the farm. The lion's share of Old Soul was recorded during these "unplugged" jam sessions.



The song selection on the new album demonstrates Stephen's courage to defy expectations. "You have to be true to yourself," he says. "I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will go play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it."



"April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through… back then I was the favorite, so they say." Reflecting on his life as a youngster growing up as the second eldest son in the royal Marley family, Stephen marked his 51st year on earth by sharing glimpses of his past and releasing the title track of the album earlier this year: "I'm an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year-old / Guess I've been here before."



Old Soul explores a musical palette that spans a variety of cultures and genres alike with hand-selected special guests furthering the spiritual journey that encompasses Old Soul. Stephen and his elder brother Ziggy collaborate on "There's A Reward," a heartfelt tribute to Joe Higgs, the man who mentored young Bob Marley,



Stephen enlists his old friend Buju Banton on the ska-flavored "Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem)," a Lee "Scratch" Perry composition made famous by







"We definitely did want some different sounds," says Stephen. "We never want to come with the same ray ray ray. We try to make some of them something you can't really identify. Ah just music." Among the more unexpected selections embedded on Old Soul are a disarmingly sweet cover of Sinatra's "These Foolish Things (Reminds Me Of You)," as well as Marley's take on The Beatles' perpetually pleading "Don't Let Me Down."



In celebration of the new album, Stephen Marley will embark on his ambitious Old Soul Tour Unplugged 2023 this Sept 8 - Oct 22, with special guest reggae singer-songwriter Mike Love to open on select shows. (The fall tour dates appear below, following the Old Soul album's track listing.)



STEPHEN MARLEY: OLD SOUL [Digital, CD & 2LP]

Don't You Believe

Cool As The Breeze

Cast The First Stone - Feat. Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem) - Feat. Buju Banton

Don't Let Me Down

Georgia On My Mind

Let The Children Play

Old Soul

There's A Reward - Feat. Ziggy Marley

This Time

These Foolish Things (Reminds Me Of You)

I Shot The Sheriff - Feat. Eric Clapton

Standing In Love - Feat. Slightly Stoopid

Winding Roads - Feat.



STEPHEN MARLEY: OLD SOUL TOUR UNPLUGGED - FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 8 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

Sat Sep 9 Mundelein, IL - Miracle in Mundelein

Sun Sep 10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mon Sep 11 Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

Thu Sep 14 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sat Sep 16 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Sun Sep 17 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia Festival

Tue Sep 19 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

Thu Sep 21 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Fri Sep 22

Sat Sep 23 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Sun Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Mon Sep 25 Solana Beach, CA -

Thu Oct 12 Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre *

Fri Oct 13 Plymouth, NH - The Flying Monkey *

Sun Oct 15 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

Tue Oct 17 Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC *

Wed Oct 18

Fri Oct 20 Norfolk, VA - NorVa *

Sat Oct 21 Columbia, SC - The Senate *

Sun Oct 22 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage *

* with Mike Love



