News
Jazz 24/08/2023

Emmy Award-Winning Violinist, Songwriter, And Performer, Damien Escobar Snags The No 1 Slot On The Jazz Billboard Charts With Smash Single "Taboo"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "TABOO," by Emmy Award winning violin crooner, DAMIEN ESCOBAR, just landed the #1 spot on this week's Billboard Jazz charts, according to the latest Nielsen report. The beautifully played and composed song, serves as the lead single from Damien's upcoming album, to be released during the first quarter of 2024. "Liberation, freedom of expression. Taboo means something that is forbidden, but the word forbidden is based on someone else's standard of living. So everything that someone thinks is "taboo" that you do. This song is your anthem," shares Damien Escobar. "Taboo" was written by SRG/ILS CEO Claude Villani over 30 years ago. After signing Damien for his next record, Claude felt like he could apply his unique style to the song and make it something special. Clearly Damien has lived up to the task. The song was produced by Hamilton Hardin.

"The visuals for TABOO", were directed by Adio Ash and includes additional Violinists; Nina Woods and Jordan Pettis. The video recently made its global premiere on BET SOUL and BET.com. "TABOO" is globally available now on all streaming and download platforms, via the newly launched SRG JAZZ label imprint. Escobar is letting it be known that his reign as the King of Strings will not cease.

DAMIEN ESCOBAR's "VICTORY LAP" TOUR:
10-13 St. Louis, MO The Sheldon
10-14 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage
10-17 Atlanta, GA Center Stage
10-18 Nashville, TN City Winery Nashville
10-20 Cranston, RI The Historic Park Theatre
10-22 Pittsburgh, PA City Winery Pittsburgh (Matinee)
10-22 Pittsburgh, PA City Winery Pittsburgh (Evening)
10-23 Boston, MA City Winery Boston
10-24 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10-25 New York, NY Sony Hall
11-9 Hampton, VA Jazz Legacy Festival (Already On Sale!)
11-15 Oakland, CA Yoshi's (Matinee)
11-15 Oakland, CA Yoshi's (Evening)
11-16 Oakland, CA Yoshi's (Matinee)
11-16 Oakland, CA Yoshi's (Evening)

Hailed as one of the most influential and impactful violinists in modern history—two-time Emmy award-winning artist, Damien Escobar, has spent nearly two decades cementing his legacy as the "King of Strings". He's inspired listeners, broke barriers, and created a blueprint for other contemporary violinists who aspire to top the charts and make their way onto main stages around the world.
And his work is just getting started.

The Jamaica, Queens native who is known for his charisma, sincere humility, and undeniable talent— has always believed the key to his success is rooted in his humble beginnings. It is the main source that keeps him connected to his fans, and cultivates his unending love for performing. And if you've heard his story you know that Escobar's journey after Juilliard (from which he graduated at the age of (12) wasn't easy! But his passion and vision took him from playing for
straphangers on NYC subways to serenading everyone from Oprah to the Obamas while achieving several lifetime goals in between— including an NAACP award nomination, billboard chart topping album releases, and sold out tours around the world. In 2022 Escobar introduced his "Life Out Loud" tour — an inspiring experience intended to affirm audiences to live authentically and unapologetically.
With an upcoming album slated to release later this summer, Escobar is on a mission to prove there's astonishing power in instrumental music and his intention is to motivate listeners and make an impact on mainstream music like never before.






