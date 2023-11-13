Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 13/11/2023

The Beatles Top German Charts with 'Now And Then' on November 11, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an exciting turn of events, the legendary Beatles have once again climbed to the top of the German music charts with their new hit "Now And Then," marking a significant moment in music history. The chart dated November 11, 2023, showcases a vibrant mix of genres and artists, reflecting the dynamic nature of the current music scene in Germany.

Following closely behind at the second spot is "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, a track that has been making waves with its unique blend of styles, holding a strong position in the charts for 13 weeks. Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" secures the third position, proving its lasting appeal with six weeks on the chart.

Adding to the diversity, "Blonde Chaya" by Amaru & Gringo Bamba debuts impressively at number four, indicating a growing interest in new musical collaborations. RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's "Liebe Grusse" rounds out the top five, maintaining its popularity over the past two weeks.


The chart also sees a mix of new entries and steady climbers. "Arkham Asylum" by Capital Bra & Joker Bra makes a notable entry at number 15, while "In Der Nacht" by 01099 & Trettmann starts its journey at number 19. Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" continues to hold a spot in the top 30, showcasing its enduring popularity.

This week's chart is a testament to the eclectic tastes of German music listeners, blending the timeless appeal of classic bands like The Beatles with the fresh energy of contemporary artists. The mix of genres, from pop and rap to electronic and indie, highlights the rich tapestry of the current music landscape in Germany.






