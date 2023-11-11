Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 14/11/2023

Beatles Top the Europe Official Top 100 Chart for Nov.11 with 'Now And Then'

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
271 entries in 22 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
280 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
167 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
176 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
254 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
317 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1774 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
388 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
948 entries in 23 charts
Beatles Top the Europe Official Top 100 Chart for Nov.11 with 'Now And Then'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As of November 11, 2023, the Europe Official Top 100 chart has witnessed a significant reshuffle, with the Beatles claiming the top spot with their timeless hit "Now And Then." This week's chart, reflecting the diverse musical tastes across Europe, showcases a blend of new entries, steady climbers, and enduring favorites.

The Beatles, a band that needs no introduction, have once again proven their timeless appeal, as "Now And Then" ascends to number one, marking a remarkable achievement for a band whose influence continues to resonate decades after their heyday. The song, which has been in the charts for 14 weeks, demonstrates the enduring legacy of the Beatles in the music world.

Following closely is Inigo Quintero with "Si No Estas," holding the second position. This track, having spent six weeks on the chart, has become a favorite among listeners, showcasing Quintero's unique blend of styles and musical prowess.

Taylor Swift, a name synonymous with chart success, finds her song "Is It Over Now" in the third spot. Swift's ability to consistently produce hits is evident, as this song marks its second week on the chart, already capturing the hearts of many.


Casso, Raye, and D-Block Europe's collaboration on "Prada" has been a significant hit, now at number four. The song, which has been on the chart for a remarkable 13 weeks, highlights the power of collaboration in the music industry.

Rounding out the top five is Tate McRae with "Greedy," a song that has climbed steadily over its eight-week presence on the chart. McRae's distinct style and vocal prowess have clearly resonated with listeners across Europe.

This week's chart also features a mix of new entries and songs making significant moves. Notably, "Blonde Chaya" by Amaru & Gringo Bamba debuts at number 11, while "Standing Next To You" by Jung Kook enters at number 13, showcasing the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of the European music scene.

The Europe Official Top 100 chart for November 11, 2023, not only highlights the current musical trends but also pays homage to the timeless classics, proving that good music knows no bounds in time or geography. As the chart continues to evolve, it remains a definitive indicator of the songs and artists resonating most with audiences across Europe.






