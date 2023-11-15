Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 15/11/2023

The Memphis Blues Box - Original Recordings 1914-1969 Out November 29, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
The Memphis Blues Box - Original Recordings 1914-1969 Out November 29, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On November 29th, Bear Family Records will release The Memphis Blues Box - Original Recordings 1914-1969. This magnificent new 20-CD boxed set with its 534 tracks and an accompanying 360-page book traces the blues as recorded by Memphis-area musicians and singers. Starting over one hundred years ago with W.C. Handy's tune "Memphis Blues," this set includes classic blues, jug band blues, and itinerant blues from the 1920s and '30s, the R&B bands and small combos of the 1940s and '50s, and the tougher blues styles recorded up until the close of the 1960s.

Among the hundreds of performers included here are: W. C. Handy, Beale Street Frolic Orch, Memphis Jug Band, Memphis Stompers, Gus Cannon's Jug Stompers, Jim Jackson, Frank Stokes, Minnie Wallace, Robert Wilkins, Furry Lewis, Jed Davenport, Memphis Minnie, Kansas Joe, Fleming and Townsend, Jimmie Lunceford, Douglas Williams, Allen Shaw, Charlie Burse, James DeBerry, Buddy Doyle, Memphis Slim, Jack Kelly, Bukka White, Joe Hill Louis, Rufus Thomas, Al Jackson Band, Rosco Gordon, Howlin' Wolf, B. B. King, Bonita Cole and Bill Harvey, Ford Nelson, Willie Nix, Junior Parker, Harmonica Frank, James Cotton, Doctor Ross, Elvis Presley, Little Milton, Tuff Green, Willie Mitchell, Bobby Bland, Willie Cobbs, Albert King, Willie Sanders, Big Amos, Cliff Jackson, and finally, tracks by Ike and Tina Turner.

The accompanying book features an introduction by blues harmonica star and GRAMMY® winner Charlie Musselwhite, biographies of every performer (many newly researched), notes on each recording, full tracklisting, and many unseen photographs among the 800-plus illustrations. The project was produced and part-written by historian Martin Hawkins. The book also includes important essays by other experts on various aspects of the Memphis blues.

The box presents the recorded Memphis blues as defined by the performers and their record companies during the years 1914 to 1969 - the period when blues was issued on singles (78 RPM records and later 45s). The box includes at least one side of every blues record made in Memphis by Memphis-area musicians.

The Memphis Blues Box - Original Recordings 1914-1969 focuses on how each disc fits within the evolving picture of the blues, either contributing something new, reinforcing trends of the moment, or harking back to tradition.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062949657440186 secs